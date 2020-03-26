Electricity Market Reform
Britain has shifted 30 per cent of its electricity away from fossil fuels in just nine years
The UK is in the midst of a remarkable energy industry transformation, the full scale and pace of which is rarely understood
New report lays bare carbon policy cost confusion
Energy Systems Catapult study concludes that cost of cutting carbon emissions varies by up to £700 a tonne
Energy revolution: Why the government is pumping £102m into next phase of energy decarbonisation
The UK's energy sector is transforming fast, but as a series of studies highlight this week a crucial new wave of policy decisions is awaiting the government
Ofgem unveils smart energy plan to boost grid flexibility and battery storage
Government and Ofgem set out plans to boost grid flexibility, smart technologies, energy storage and electric vehicles, saving consumers up to £40bn in the process
'Confused', 'misconceived', 'slanted': Green experts slam House of Lords electricity market report
The paper - which calls for a "flexible" approach to decarbonisation and for energy prices to take top priority in decision making - accused of cherry picking data and making "out-of-date claims"
The news on new gas - there's not much news
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues that after several attempts to get it right, the government's capacity market is still subsidising high carbon power and failing to deliver on its strategic goals
Renewables levy cap on consumer energy bills 'exceeded by £1bn'
Official review finds failures in Levy Control Framework and says overshoot will have to be paid for by households
Has the government quietly engineered a genuinely great week for UK clean tech?
Green business leaders may have seen their attention drawn to the unfolding drama on the other side of the Atlantic, but back in the UK the government has firmly underscored its commitment to the green economy
UK government unveils coal phase-out plan
Ministers launch consultation on coal power phase out and unveil plans for fresh renewable energy investment
Energy UK urges Chancellor to stick with Carbon Price Floor
Energy industry group calls on Philip Hammond to stick with decarbonisation vision and confirm plans for clean energy auctions and carbon price floor
BEIS seeks capacity market changes to level playing field for diesel generators
Views sought on capacity market reforms aimed at addressing concerns over 'double payments' for small embedded generators
Ecotricity announces winter price hike
Green energy specialist says government policy and cost increases from grid operators have forced it to up its prices for first time in four years
Cubico wins big in Mexico's second state power auction
London-based investor snaps up 540MW worth of projects in country's latest clean energy auction
How the UK could reform its capacity market for an age of flexibility
New Green Alliance report sets out proposals for structural changes to capacity market auctions, which would see flexible grid services delivered alongside new capacity
Report: Cost of expanded winter capacity auction could triple
Green Alliance warns cost of upcoming capacity market auction could soar as government focuses on expanding combined cycle gas turbine power plants rather than boosting flexibility
IoD members overwhelmingly back UK decarbonisation push
Survey shows around three quarters of business leaders agree the UK 'needs to decarbonise its energy use to mitigate the effects of climate change'
The headline you won't see: 'Business leaders love renewables'
The IOD survey reveals overwhelming support for clean energy, and yet the group's focus seems to fixed on support for fossil fuels
Lightsource connects UK's first contract for difference solar farm, but how many more will follow?
Developer confirms 11.94MW Charity Farm solar project is now online, making it the first solar project to be built under the contract for difference auction regime
CMA calls for reforms to Contracts for Difference process
Major report from competition authority says decision to awards several projects outside the competitive CfD process in 2014 is likely to have resulted in higher energy bills
Alevo and KiWi Power boot up UK storage sector with utility-scale project
6MW storage system at Cleveland Potash in North Yorkshire will store power and support the transmission of electricity to the National Grid
UK renewables pipeline receives 2.7GW boost, but industry fears 2016 investment slowdown
REA warns strong recent growth in renewable energy is under threat from wave of policy changes
Contracts for Difference - Crying out for clarity
S&P's Michael Wilkins argues the government's clean energy price support contracts could drive much needed investment, but are still being hamstrung by uncertainty
SSE confirms reprieve for Fiddler's Ferry coal plant
Energy giant says Cheshire power plant will remain open after securing National Grid contract and capacity market opportunity
Government's plan for secure power generation 'unfit for purpose': report
Capacity Market scheme accused of making consumers pay conflicting subsidies for highly polluting plants