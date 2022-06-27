Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

The government has this weekend signalled its intention to deliver sweeping energy market reforms, designed to ensure low cost renewables play a much bigger role in setting the price of wholesale electricity.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of this weekend's G7 Summit in Germany, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated Ministers were planning to embark on major market government reforms as part of their efforts to curb soaring energy bills.

"People are being charged for their electricity prices on the basis of the top marginal gas price, and that is frankly ludicrous," said Johnson. "We need to get rid of that system and we need to reform our energy markets as they have done in other European countries. That is one of the ways, by reforming the market, by changing the way things work, you can get prices down."

The comments effectively confirm recent reports that officials at the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are exploring how to change market rules so that lower cost wind and solar power play a much bigger role in informing wholesale prices, with a view to reforms potentially being in the upcoming Energy Bill.

Writing on Twitter, Greenpeace's Doug Parr said the changes had the potential to be "the biggest shake up [of the energy market] since privatisation over 30 years ago".

"The system was set up in 1990 when the only things competing were different forms of fossil fuel generation," he said. "Nobody then (nor, in fairness, even in 2010) foresaw cheap renewable power. But because of the pricing system the public do not get that benefit."

One option under consideration would see power procured from a dedicated low carbon market, which would give end users access to much lower priced power, while a second more expensive market would run alongside it providing access to less variable but more expensive gas power when required. Advocates of the approach argue it could bring down bills overall and further incentivise investment in both renewables and smart grid technologies that serve to maximise clean power use.

However, the potential boost to the clean energy sector came as Johnson also signalled that he was planning to ramp up fossil fuel production in response to growing energy security concerns. In an interview with Channel 4 News, the Prime Minister said "we are going to be much less phobic about domestic hydrocarbons" - comments that were widely interpreted as a strong hint the government could soon approve controversial plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria, forge ahead with plans for new offshore oil and gas developments, and could even re-open the debate on fracking in the UK.

The latest developments came as The Times reported that National Grid is working on plans to pay households to reduce power demand at peak times, as it seeks to help consumers curb bills and reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.

The plan from National Grid's Electricity System Operator (ESO) would effectively mirror the time of use tariffs that have been pioneered by a number of energy suppliers and offer households with smart meters access to lower cost power at times of peak supply and low demand.

National Grid's proposed scheme would pay consumers with smart meters to ration their usage voluntarily when supplies are scarce. The approach is expected to be less costly than ramping up power plant generation, given sky-high gas prices that are set to rise higher still over the winter.

The Times said that it had seen proposals detailing how households typically pay 28.34p for each kilowatt-hour of electricity they use, but could instead potentially be paid as much as £6 for each kilowatt-hour they avoid using at peak times.

The proposals build on a trial National Grid ESO carried out with about 100,000 Octopus Energy customers this year. If approved, the plan could see the incentives offered to millions of households in the coming months. The Times reported that the grid operator has written to suppliers asking them to urgently assess how much their customers could be persuaded to cut their demand at peak times.

A spokeswoman for National Grid ESO said: "Demand shifting has the potential to save consumers money, reduce carbon emissions and offer greater flexibility on the system."

The move comes amidst growing concerns over energy security this winter, given widespread fears Russia could further curtail energy exports to Europe in the coming months.

Germany triggered the 'alarm stage' of its emergency gas plan last week, potentially paving the way for energy rationing as the country rushes to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas before the winter. Meanwhile, three of France's biggest energy companies - EDF, Total, and Engie - yesterday published a joint op ed calling on the government and the public to do everything they can to save energy. The UK government is similarly facing growing calls to do more to fund energy efficiency improvements and encourage households and businesses to embrace energy-saving behaviours.

In related news, The Times reported this weekend that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has summoned two offshore wind bosses for meetings over their "exploitation of British bill payers", after they allegedly used a contract loophole to cash in on soaring power prices.

The operators of the Triton Knoll and Moray East wind farms stand accused of delaying activating the contracts for difference (CfDs) that would see them supply power at about half current market prices, so as to take advantage of the currently high wholesale power prices.

The Times reported that it had seen letters from Kwarteng to the company owners demanding meetings within the next week and urging them to "act fairly". "I am incredibly disappointed in how the activity of a few generators could have such a profound impact on the future arrangements of the wider generation market," Kwarteng wrote.

CfDs are designed to help drive investment in new renewables projects by providing developers with a guaranteed price for the power they generate. The prices set by the contracts have traditionally been at a premium to wholesale prices, but surging gas prices mean they are now well below wholesale prices. As such, if companies choose to delay activating their contracts once projects come online they can take advantage of the currently high power prices and generate bigger profits than had been anticipated.

The scenario has fuelled speculation that the government could extend the windfall tax recently imposed on oil and gas companies to some renewables generators.

However, there is no suggestion of any rule-breaking by the companies that have chosen to delay the activation of their CfDs. Tom Glover, UK boss at RWE, one of the wind farm owners, acknowledged that "by delaying it we are able to make more money in the market", but he insisted that "this is not a loophole, this is a contractual right".

In further energy industry news, the Telegraph reported this morning that funding for the £20bn Sizewell C nuclear plant is set to be approved by the government by next month, paving the way for fresh private investment in the flagship project.

Meanwhile, Ministers were this weekend accused of failing to approach nuclear operator EDF to explore whether it would be possible to extend the life of the Hinkley Point B power plant, which is due to close this summer.

The news comes just days after the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, urged Europe to "consider postponing closures [of nuclear power plants] as long as the safety conditions are there".

EDF had said it would be "technically feasible" to extend the life of the plant, but that it has not been given sufficient notice to do so.