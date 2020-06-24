electric planes
Norwegian airline Widerøe targets zero emission flights with Rolls Royce project
Airline has teamed up with Rolls Royce to launch research programme to design new electric aircraft
Green transport secures £300m funding boost as government eyes fuel duty cut
Electric planes and cleaner fuels gain major funding boost, as reported plans to slash petrol and diesel duty draw ire from green groups
From planes to plastics, government unveils new wave of net zero R&D funding
In what could prove to be a parting gift, Business Secretary Greg Clark announces £80m of funding for electric car and aircraft projects, and unveils a £60m sustainable plastics challenge