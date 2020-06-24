ECO
TrustMark scheme to provide certification for energy efficiency installers
New TrustMark scheme will provide accreditation for energy efficiency tradespeople alongside database to complement ECO scheme
Energy efficiency 'U-turn': Tougher rules to force more landlords to upgrade homes
Government tweaks MEES rules to require more landlords to install energy efficiency measures, but campaigners warn some of the coldest properties will still be exempt
Government confirms fuel poverty refocus for £6bn ECO energy efficiency scheme
The latest phase of ECO running from autumn this year until March 2022 has been refocused on 'affordable warmth' rather than carbon reduction
Government unveils ECO overhaul in bid to target fuel poor homes
Plans to completely refocus Energy Company Obligation scheme will axe requirement to promote carbon saving measures
Freezing weather and gas supply fears sparks calls for UK to revamp energy efficiency efforts
E3G report reveals how public investment in domestic energy efficiency has slumped 58 per cent since 2012