Government confirms plans for £1bn ECO+ energy efficiency scheme

The government will today launch a major new push to accelerate the adoption of domestic energy efficiency measures and encourage households and businesses to save more energy.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps is set to launch a week of new initiatives designed to help people curb their energy bills, starting with confirmation a new £1bn ECO+ grant scheme and plans for a new £18m public information campaign to offer advice on how to cut energy use.

The new schemes are likely to be broadly welcomed by green groups that have long argued for a more ambitious energy efficiency programme to help reduce energy bills and carbon emissions, while also bolstering energy security. But the latest package of measures also sparked accusations the government's plans were long-overdue and remained well short of the level of funding needed to tackle the UK's chronically inefficient housing stock.

The government said the £1bn extension of the existing Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which is primarily focused on fuel poor households, would allow hundreds of thousands of more homes to access grants to help them fund insulation and other energy efficiency improvements.

Of the £1bn of funding available through the ECO+ scheme, around 80 per cent of the funding will be made available for those households who are in some of the least energy-efficient homes in the country - that is, those with an EPC rating of D or below - and in lower council tax bands.

Around a fifth of the fund will also be targeted to those who are the most vulnerable, including those on means tested benefits or in fuel poverty, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy said.

A consultation is now set to be launched on the new plans, with the government signalling that it intends to lay necessary legislation for the scheme to launch in Spring 2023 and run until March 2026. However, it also said it plans to work with energy suppliers to explore the potential for some earlier delivery in 2023.

"Today, we launch the first of many measures to ensure the British public are never put in this position again as we work towards an energy independent future," Shapps said. "A new ECO scheme will enable thousands more to insulate their homes, protecting the pounds in their pockets, and creating jobs across the country."

In addition, Shapps confirmed the government will significantly expand its Help for Households public information campaign to help customers to reduce their own household energy usage and bills. The campaign is expected to provide advice on how simple measures such as reducing boiler flow temperatures and undertaking draft proofing can save households hundreds of pounds a year.

The promise of a revamped public information campaign follows months of the government resisting calls for such an initiative, even as other European countries responded to the energy supply crunch triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine by directly urging citizens to save energy.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the latest measures were part of a wider push to enhance energy efficiency across the UK, following his announcement in this month's Autumn Statement of a new goal for the UK to cut its energy use by 15 per cent by 2030.

"Our extensive energy support package is insulating people from the worst of this crisis, but we're also supporting people to permanently cut their costs," he said. "In the longer term, we need to make Britain more energy independent by generating more clean, affordable, home-grown power, but we also need more efficient homes and buildings. Our new ECO+ scheme will help hundreds of thousands of people across the UK to better insulate their homes to reduce consumption, with the added benefit of saving families hundreds of pounds each year."

However, Hunt's Autumn Statement drew criticism from green groups who argued that while the focus on improving energy efficiency was welcome it is not to be backed by any new funding until a new £6bn budget is assigned for the period from 2025 to 2028. Campaigners have long criticised the government's current energy efficiency spending plans, arguing that they have resulted in plummeting rates of insulation upgrades and are still short of the manifesto promise to spend over £9bn over the course of the Parliament.

As such, Labour's Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband today hit out at the government's plans, arguing they remained badly underpowered. "This reheated announcement with no new resources is far too little too late and will help only a tiny fraction of the millions of people facing a cost of living emergency this winter," he said. "Labour's Warm Homes Plan would insulate up to 2 million homes a year, saving pensioners and families up to £1,000 off their energy bills. Rishi Sunak wants to crawl towards warmer homes and cheaper bills for our country. Labour will sprint for it - because that's what the bills crisis demands."

In related news, one of the UK's largest energy firms revealed this weekend that soaring energy bills are hitting consumer demand, with households cutting gas and electricity use by more than 10 per cent since October.

According to reports in the Guardian, E.ON has seen "double-digit" declines in energy use in recent weeks.

"We're analysing our data and trying to understand what's happening," said E.ON CEO Michael Lewis. "It will likely be people putting the heating on for shorter periods or turning down the thermostat in their home. Those are the two big levers."