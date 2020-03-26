EasyJet
Offset costs could weigh on EU airlines' credit ratings, S&P warns
Global ratings agency says costs of offsetting carbon emissions likely to pile pressure on airlines already struggling to stay afloat
EasyJet promises to offset all flights in bid to become first zero carbon airline
Budget airline will fund forest conservation, renewable energy and community-based projects to offset fuel use
Car sharing platform Turo eyes UK expansion with easyCar Club acquisition
US peer-to-peer car hire app service adds easyCar Club's 80,000 customers to its roster as it sets sights on further UK expansion
Climate risk disclosure: Pressure mounts on companies, auditors, and regulators
EasyJet, EnQuest, BodyCote and Balfour Beatty latest high profile names to face scrutiny from environmental lawyers over climate risk strategy
Reports: Norway targets electric power for all short haul flights by 2040
Country's airport operator Avinor says all flights under 1.5 hours in length should be made in 100 per cent electric aircraft
Low carbon flight? Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens partner on electric plane project
The engineering giants want to develop a hybrid electric commercial plane ready for a test flight in 2020
EasyJet backs electric planes for commercial lift off
Low cost airline backing plans to build electric-powered commercial passenger jets for short-haul routes