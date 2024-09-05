EasyJet teams up with US start-up to develop ultra-efficient 'blended wing' aircraft

EasyJet has agreed a partnership with US aviation tech start-up JetZero aimed at accelerating the development of novel 'blended-wing' aircraft, which are designed to be both far more fuel efficient than conventional designs and capable of facilitating zero emission hydrogen-powered flight.

Announced yesterday, the partnership makes the airline the first in Europe to team up with JetZero, which is already working with the US Air Force, NASA, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to bring the first blended wing aircraft into service by 2030.

EasyJet touted JetZero's blended-wing body as "potentially the biggest leap in commercial aircraft design since the beginning of the jet age", adding that it would help support the global aviation industry's transition to net zero emissions.

The innovative design features a unique aerofoil-shaped body and more slender wings, which JetZero claims can dramatically improve aerodynamic efficiency compared to traditional tube-and-wing planes, potentially delivering a reduction in fuel per passenger of up to 50 per cent.

Moreover, the design potentially enables the aircraft to hold heavier engines and fuel without compromising passenger capacity, making it ideal for hydrogen-fuel cell powertrains, which could enable zero emission flight in the future, easyJet said.

Under the partnership, easyJet said it would share knowledge garnered through its ongoing work with industry partners to develop hydrogen propulsion systems and explore the potential for using the blended-wing design to support hydrogen-powered planes in future.

"The blended-wing aircraft design offers the potential to maximise efficiencies and significantly reduce fuel burn and emissions in the process," said David Morgan, easyJet's chief operating officer. "Its potential to be powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) or hydrogen in the future is also incredibly exciting and we look forward to working with JetZero over the coming years alongside our other partners to achieve our joint ambition to deliver a more sustainable pathway for the aviation industry."

The partnership sees easyJet become the first European airline to join Jet Zero's working group and follows news last month that Alaska Airlines had become the first airline to partner with and invest in the firm.

Tom O'Leary, CEO and cofounder of JetZero, said the blended wing body design "delivers what the industry most needs today: lower fuel burn, lower emissions and a viable path to zero carbon emissions".

"We welcome easyJet to the Airline Working Group and look forward to furthering the work of incorporating hydrogen into our planning for future platforms," he added.

The new partnership is designed to support easyJet's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, which it plans to deliver by reducing its CO2 intensity by 78 per cent against 2019 levels and addressing its residual emissions through carbon removals.

EasyJet has also secured validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce its carbon intensity by 35 per cent by the end of the decade, compared to 2019 levels, and claims it is on track to meeting the goal. Last year, the firm achieved its lowest ever CO2 intensity of 67.2 grams per passenger kilometre, it said.

In order to achieve its climate goals, the airline is working with a host of leading firms, including Airbus and Rolls-Royce, to accelerate the development and adoption of SAF and hydrogen-powered flight technologies, while also exploring investment in direct air capture CO2 removals and calling for more efficient use of airspace.

Alongside its latest announcement, easyJet thds week published the results of a survey which saw pollster OnePoll quiz around 2,000 British holidaymakers for the views on flight travel last month.

In the survey, around six in 10 respondents said they wanted to travel more sustainability, with the majority pinning their hopes for decarbonisation on technological advancements to aircraft and airports to reduce the impact of aviation on the climate.

The majority of those surveyed - 71 per cent - said they believed hydrogen fuel cell aircraft would be the best option for decarbonising aviation, while over half said they were excited by the prospect of flying in zero carbon emissions aircraft, according to easyJet.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet's CEO, said the survey showed "unequivocally that British travellers are banking on technological developments to preserve their ability to fly and see the world".

"The level of innovation we're seeing is encouraging but we need support from the government and regulators to ensure policy and infrastructure keeps at pace with technological progress so that if we do this the social and economic benefits of flying can be retained for future generations," he added.

However, Celeste Hicks, policy manager at the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF), said the survey findings should be seen in context.

"It's good to hear that messages about the carbon impact of flying are clearly being heard by the British public and hopefully that will lead to renewed action by the new government," she said. "However, choosing to interview holiday makers about their travel choices implies a self-selecting group who already want to travel by aeroplane. UK government figures show that around half of Brits don't fly at all in any given year."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.