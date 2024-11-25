Government relaunches Jet Zero Taskforce

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Transport Secretary restructures Jet Zero Taskforce in a bid to revamp UK efforts to tackle aviation emissions

The Transport Secretary has today relaunched the government's Jet Zero Taskforce to more closely align with Labour's missions to make the UK a clean energy superpower and kickstart the economy. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'New chapter': NESO launches year-round Demand Flexibility Service

Primark cuts value chain emissions by almost 12 per cent in a year

Most read
01

COP29: Baku breakthrough disappoints, but should still trigger a fresh wave of climate finance

24 November 2024 • 6 min read
02

'Not just a failure; a betrayal': Anger builds at COP29 climate finance deal

25 November 2024 • 9 min read
03

Ed Miliband: COP29 deal 'creates huge opportunities for business and jobs'

24 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

COP29 closes with historic $1.3tr climate finance deal

23 November 2024 • 10 min read
05

COP29 delivers 'full operationalisation' of Article 6, as hopes build for breakthrough in Baku

23 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Aviation

Government relaunches Jet Zero Taskforce
Aviation

Government relaunches Jet Zero Taskforce

Transport Secretary restructures Jet Zero Taskforce in a bid to revamp UK efforts to tackle aviation emissions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 November 2024 • 5 min read
We need to clear the air on how we tax planes
Aviation

We need to clear the air on how we tax planes

Aviation fuel taxes are an opportunity to address the tax disparity, send price signals to a polluting industry, and raise much-needed money for climate finance, writes Opportunity Green's David Kay

David Kay, Opportunity Green.
clock 20 November 2024 • 4 min read
Delta's big plans for sustainable aviation fuel need incentives up and down supply chain
Aviation

Delta's big plans for sustainable aviation fuel need incentives up and down supply chain

Delta Air Lines pledged in 2021 to use SAF for at least 10 per cent of the fuel filling its planes by 2030 - Here's a progress report on how that's going

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 15 November 2024 • 6 min read