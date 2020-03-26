E3G
Crunch vote on EIB fossil fuel funding postponed
Rumours Germany pushed for delay with decision now promised on November 14
Energy efficiency: Businesses urge £1bn a year investment plan to hit net zero goal
Energy Efficiency First Declaration argues making green homes and infrastructure an investment priority would save households money and deliver massive net economic benefits
Michael Gove: Government action on climate change has not been good enough
The next Prime Minister's 'single greatest responsibility' will be addressing the climate and environment emergency, Environment Secretary warns
Report: UK-EU electricity interconnectors 'crucial' for post-Brexit decarbonisation
Status of cross-border electricity cables connecting UK and Europe must be top priority for future relationship with EU, argues think tank E3G
Government urged to issue post-Brexit stimulus package for green energy sector
Investment in low-carbon infrastructure could collapse post-Brexit unless government prepares emergency support plans, new report warns
People Power - The missing plank in the government's new clean growth plans
E3G's Simon Skillings argues Theresa May's new energy efficiency goal may be welcome, but like the rest of the government's Clean Growth Strategy it is guilty of side-lining consumers
Are global development banks really aligned with the Paris Agreement?
E3G report analyses the world's six main development banks and finds many of their climate strategies wanting
'Lightweight PR and greenwash' - BP's low-carbon plan dismissed
Environmentalists call strategy '20th century response to a 21st century problem'
Bail out or fade out? Oil majors face tough choice on climate, researchers warn
'Managed decline' and 'first one out' are commercially viable options for oil majors in a two degrees world, new research suggests
Is a cleaner and smarter European electricity system also the cheapest option available?
Energy Union Choices consortium report argues more ambitious renewables policies could deliver big emissions cuts while proving far more cost effective than current approaches
Why we must make Britain's buildings great again
Pedro Guertler of E3G argues that stepping up government investment in domestic energy efficiency is popular, economically and environmentally beneficial, and affordable
Report: Investors lacking expertise needed to deliver on promised green investment strategies
New research from E3G reveals a third of investor signatories to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment do not employ ESG investment specialists