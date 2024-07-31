Study: Two gigatonnes of CO2 a year protected by investment treaties

The UK and EU may have recently quit the Energy Charter Treaty over fears the accord was protecting fossil fuel interests and undermining the net zero transition, but a host of investment treaties remain in place that are directly protecting millions of tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

That is according to a new report from think tank E3G, titled Investment Treaties are Undermining the Global Energy Transition, which argues that investment treaties with investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions in place are at odds with international climate efforts.

ISDS provisions allow companies and investors to bring claims against host governments in international arbitration tribunals if their business interests are undermined by government policy changes.

The protections have been used by fossil fuel interests to challenge policies designed to curb fossil fuel demand and accelerate decarbonisation efforts. Campaigners have long argued the system of ISDS is anti-democratic, erodes sovereignty, and has a chilling effect on attempts to introduce more ambitious climate policies.

Earlier this year, the EU agreed to quit the 1998 Energy Charter Treaty after attempts to reform the treaty to limit the ability of energy companies to sue governments over policies that damage their investments failed. The UK quickly followed suit, confirming it too would leave the accord.

But E3G's new report calculates that other investment treaties with ISDS provisions continue to protect fossil fuel assets with the potential to collectively emit around two gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent a year.

It added that the UK protects more potential annual greenhouse gas emissions than any other country, with ISDS provisions covering an estimated 255 megatonnes of CO2e a year - a level that is 3.8 times higher than the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from all UK domestic fossil fuel operations in 2022.

The report argues ISDS provisions run counter to a raft of climate initiatives from the G7, G20, and other multilateral groups.

For example, the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP) is backed by the EU and aims to boost investment in clean energy projects and curb support for overseas fossil fuel projects, while a growing number of countries are signed up to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), which aims to accelerate the phase out of oil and gas. The G7 has also repeatedly stressed its commitment to phasing out damaging fossil fuel subsidies.

Today's report highlights how six of the top 15 countries that protect the most overseas greenhouse gas emissions via ISDS provisions have committed to end new export finance support for overseas fossil fuel projects by joining CETP.

Additionally, Spain and France, who are core members of BOGA, together protect 165 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent through oil and gas fields that are covered by ISDS provisions.

E3G said countries that have pledged to move beyond oil and gas "are slowing down the energy transition of other oil- and gas-producing countries via ISDS".

The report claims 80 per cent of total potential ISDS claims could be brought against oil and gas fields, which means that ISDS provisions pose a particular threat to phase-out policies for oil and gas production. Egypt and Nigeria are at the highest risk of ISDS claims, while Colombia - which is a friend of BOGA - and Indonesia - which is supported through a Just Energy Transition Partnership - are also highly exposed to ISDS risk.

"The wealthiest countries that have been leading international climate initiatives are contradicting themselves by protecting fossil fuel investments through investment treaties with investor-state dispute settlement provisions," said Eunjung Lee, senior policy advisor for clean economy at E3G. "Leaving open such a backdoor to fossil fuel protection would undermine efforts to phase out fossil fuels and mobilise climate finance, interrupting a timely energy transition."

The report urges governments to review the ISDS provisions they are signed up to and quickly consider the options for investment treaty reform, including by pushing for investment treaty reform to be included in on-going international climate negotiations.

"The new Labour government has inherited over 90 climate-destroying investment treaties with investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions," said Jordan Dilworth, clean economy researcher at E3G. "It is astonishing that the UK protects more greenhouse gas emissions via ISDS than any other country. The UK can reclaim its title as a climate leader by reforming these treaties, which jeopardise the global energy transition."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.