Extinction Rebellion: We'll use drones to shut down Heathrow
Protest group threatens to use drones and roadblocks to shut down Heathrow unless plans for third runway are ditched
Drones for sustainability
The UK drone economy could exceed £42bn by 2030, according to PwC. TechUk's Susanne Baker examines the environmental and sustainability case for drone technology
How drones are lowering the cost of clean energy
A number of exciting start-ups are using the latest drone technology to help cut renewable energy costs
CES 2018: Record-breaking EVs, waterless washing machines, and recycled 'digital' gold
The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas once again featured a host of emerging clean technologies - BusinessGreen takes a look at some of the most eye-catching developments
E.ON sets sights on developing airborne 'kite' wind power technology
Energy giant confirms it is to test airborne wind technology in flurry of clean tech announcements
Intelligent Energy clears fuel cell powered drones for take-off
UK firm to supply fuel cells for unmanned aerial vehicles, as clean tech industry starts to tap into drone potential
Sticky solar panels, 'millennial' EVs and drone inspectors: The cleantech trailblazers at CES 2017
The world's biggest technology show, which took place last week in Las Vegas, hosts some of the most cutting edge cleantech innovation underway around the world