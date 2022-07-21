Government launches latest round of £12m Regulators' Pioneer Fund

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
New funding to help regulatory bodies fast-track the emergence of new clean technologies, such as flying taxis and delivery drones

The government has this week launched a new £12m programme designed to support regulators and local authorities in developing initiatives that help businesses accelerate the rate at which they bring innovative new products and services to market.

The third round of the Regulators' Pioneers Fund will allocate up to £1m to projects designed to tackle pressing societal issues, such as aiding the transition to net zero, levelling up regional inequalities, or tackling the cost of living. As such, a number of clean tech projects are in line for a potential boost, including plans for delivery drones, flying electric taxis, and various artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.

"Regulators and innovation can seem strange bedfellows, but through this fund we'll make sure they are a match made in heaven," said Business Minister Lord Callanan. "By empowering regulators to embrace the most exciting developments in their industry, we'll pave the way for entrepreneurship that can deliver tangible benefits for the British public."

Among the projects to snap up funding from previous iterations of the fund is an 'innovation hub' that aims to bring together relevant bodies to unblock legislative and regulatory barriers to innovations like flying taxis.

The new round of funding opened to applications yesterday with the deadline for submissions falling on 29 September, 2022.

