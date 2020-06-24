Denmark
Reports: Danish newspaper tackles journalists' air travel in bid to cut CO2
Major Denmark broadsheet Politiken pledges to end domestic air travel and minimise international flights for assignments
Denmark revs up 2030 ban on sale of conventional cars
Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen proposes a ban on the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars from 2030
Global sustainability projects receive $100,000 each to advance SDGs
UN-backed P4G initiative to provide $100,000 funding to 11 projects in 2018 focusing on food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and the circular economy
Report: Nordics and Baltics have 'clear opportunity' for green bonds growth
Climate Bonds Initiative study puts spotlight on growing issuances of green bonds from sub-national public sector across Nordic and Baltic region
Apple confirms plans for second wind-powered Danish data centre
Tech giant says major new data centre facility will run entirely on local renewable power thanks to 30MW wind energy investment
Carlsberg brews up science-based zero carbon targets
Brewing giant gains official approval from Science Based Targets initiative for carbon goals in line with 1.5C scenario
LEGO builds bolder climate targets
Danish toy giant reveals it is aiming for further 10 per cent boost in CO2 efficiency per Lego brick by 2020 alongside cuts in supply chain emissions
Blustery weather topples wind power records across Northern Europe
Ireland and the Nordics enjoy record levels of power production from wind farms, while UK breaks two new records for daily and half hourly generation
Vattenfall secures contract for latest low cost offshore wind farm
Company announces it has won tender to build 600MW Danish offshore wind farm with a bid of €49.9/MWh
Dong Energy considers sale of oil and gas assets to focus on windfarms
Sale could help Danish company enhance position as leading exponent of wind power in UK
Vestas touts Vattenfall wind turbine deal
Danish wind turbine manufacturer set to supply 49 turbines to 406 MW project
World's longest wind turbine blade unveiled in Denmark
Adwen and LM Wind Power complete manufacture of giant 88 metre-long blade
DONG Energy valued at $15bn after successful IPO
Offshore wind focused energy giant raised $2.6bn from sale of 17.4 per cent of its shares, making it the largest European IPO so far this year
DONG Energy confirms plan for summer IPO, as company steps up 'sustainable energy system' ambition
Danish offshore wind giant announces next step towards Nasdaq Copenhagen flotation in support of ambitious renewable energy expansion plans
Denmark broke world record for wind power in 2015
Windy year helps Denmark to produce 42 per cent of its electricity from wind turbines, despite two major windfarms being offline
Viking Link project forges ahead with appointment of marine consultants
Intertek and NIRAS have been named as consultants to project to construct subsea electricity link between Britain and Denmark
Proven clean technologies can deliver massive emissions cuts, report finds
Think tank Sitra highlights a range of solutions already reducing emissions around the world which could be scaled up to meet the emissions gap
UK-Denmark Viking clean energy interconnector takes 'major step forward'
National Grid and Energinet.dk kick off process for appointing marine contractor for 1,400MW Viking Link interconnector
Reports: Danish government prepared to miss carbon target
Local media reports on government plan to scale back emissions reduction target to a 37 per cent cut by 2020 against 1990 levels
Wind power generates 140% of Denmark's electricity demand
Unusually high winds allowed Denmark to meet all of its electricity needs - with plenty to spare for Germany, Norway and Sweden too
Lego invests £96m in search for greener building blocks
Iconic brand seeks reduction in its carbon footprint with new material for building elements and packaging
Members of €32bn Danish pension funds to vote on fossil fuel divestment
Series of resolutions asks six of Denmark’s pension funds to drop their ‘black money’ investments in coal, oil and gas projects that cause climate change