Booming UK demand for chicken resulting in bulldozing of South American forests, Greenpeace warns
UK firms failing to track the impact of the soy used to feed their chickens, report finds
Statistic of the decade: Amazon has lost 8.4m football pitches of rainforest
Royal Statistical Society names its stats of the decade which highlight Amazon rainforest loss, air pollution deaths and rise of SUVs
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
Global briefing: Formula E hits the heat of Saudi Arabia
All the latest green business news from around the world this week
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Palm oil: Firms 'vastly underestimating' deforestation risk in Indonesia, CDP warns
Growing numbers of firms reporting involvement in Indonesian palm oil chain, but far too few are addressing risks posed by deforestation in region, according to new report
Investigators claim palm oil from "orangutan capital of the world" entered supply chains of major brands
Nestle, one of the firms named in the report, said it spoke with its supplier and they denied the NGO's findings
'We must redouble efforts': Study lays bare dire state of deforestation worldwide
Progress report on New York Declaration on Forests (NYDF) - which pledged to end deforestation by 2030 - shows the rate of forest loss is still rising
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
Macron tells G7: Amazon rainforest fires are an 'international crisis'
Fires currently ravaging the Brazilian rainforest should be top of the agenda at this weekend's G7 Summit, says French President, as debate over future trade deals intensifies
'Food fit for the future': Government takes first step in food system overhaul
Call for Evidence will consider how the food industry must change to drive growth while preserving the environment
ITV News at Ten places spotlight on climate crisis
'Earth on the Edge' series kicked off this week with segment on deforestation, as broadcaster promises to beef up coverage of the climate crisis
Why businesses could be the secret weapon in halting Bolsonaro's Amazon destruction
The accelerating deforestation rate in the Amazon is terrifying and could have global repercussions, but could business leaders have the power to turn the tide?
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
IPCC: Meat consumption and deforestation is fuelling the climate crisis
Deforestation and intensive agriculture is accelerating the climate crisis, trapping humanity in a vicious cycle of land degradation, scientists conclude
Climate injustice: Study shows countries facing climate-induced hunger emit fewest emissions
Burundi is both the world's most food insecure nation and the smallest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita
Global briefing: Brazil losing three football pitches of rainforest a minute
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
A clear-cut case for business action on deforestation
Two new studies show that widespread corporate action on deforestation isn't yet taking root - And that's a risk for companies.
CDP: Most major companies failing to report on deforestation risks
Seventy per cent of major firms did not report their land use impact to CDP, increasing likelihood of deforestation
Global briefing: Extreme E unveils electric rally cars
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green news from around the world this week
Tree planting 'has mind-blowing potential' to tackle climate crisis
Research shows a trillion trees could be planted to capture huge amount of carbon dioxide
Soy Bonds: Financial facility eyes $1bn support for sustainable soy farming in Brazil
Financial facility is 'world's first' focused on investing in responsible soy farming on underutilised land in Brazil
Meals from methane: BP Ventures invests $30m in green animal feed
BP Ventures has snapped up a stake in Californian company Calysta, whose feedstock protein aims to enhance the sustainability of fish and livestock farming
Food Made Good: Food service sustainability initiative goes global
Food Made Good has worked with more than 10,000 kitchens since launching in the UK in 2010