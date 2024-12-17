'Benedict Lumberjack' debuts in latest Make My Money Matter campaign

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'Benedict Lumberjack' debuts in latest Make My Money Matter campaign

New advert featuring Benedict Cumberbatch aims to highlight how UK pension funds are investing £300m in companies that fuel forest destruction

The Make My Money Matter campaign has today launched a new advert featuring 'Benedict Lumberjack', the 'forest-flaming CEO' paid for by UK pension savers. The ad, which stars award-winning actor Benedict...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How unaccounted for environmental costs are reaching 'at least $10tr-25tr per year'

Scotland revs up plan to deliver 24,000 new EV charge points by 2030

Most read
01

Tata Steel and JCB ink landmark green steel deal

16 December 2024 • 2 min read
02

Environment Agency: 6.3 million properties in England in areas at risk of flooding

17 December 2024 • 6 min read
03

CORSIA: UK government launches consultation on aviation offsetting scheme

16 December 2024 • 4 min read
04

UK wind power record breezes past 22,000MW mark for first time

17 December 2024 • 2 min read
05

Carbon markets: Do we want to accelerate progress, or wait for perfection?

17 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Risk

'Benedict Lumberjack' debuts in latest Make My Money Matter campaign
Risk

'Benedict Lumberjack' debuts in latest Make My Money Matter campaign

New advert featuring Benedict Cumberbatch aims to highlight how UK pension funds are investing £300m in companies that fuel forest destruction

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2024 • 3 min read
Environment Agency: 6.3 million properties in England in areas at risk of flooding
Risk

Environment Agency: 6.3 million properties in England in areas at risk of flooding

First flood and coastal erosion risk assessments to feature Met Office climate projections reveals around 800,000 more homes than previously thought are at risk of flooding in England

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 December 2024 • 6 min read
'A wake-up call for us all': New data confirms historically poor UK harvest
Risk

'A wake-up call for us all': New data confirms historically poor UK harvest

Defra confirms 2024 has seen the third lowest production for wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape since modern records began in 1984

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 December 2024 • 3 min read