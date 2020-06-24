decarbonisation
'Nature is not an asset class': Prince Charles calls for 'evolution' of economic model
Heir to the throne launches Sustainable Markets Council to bring together industry leaders to drive breakthroughs in decarbonisation
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action
PwC: UK cutting carbon emissions far too slowly to meet net zero goal
Annual Low Carbon Economy Index confirms rate of UK decarbonisation slowed to 3.5 per cent last year, well below what is needed to meet 2050 target
Cities urged to 'join dots' between transport, energy, and built environment
New report argues that innovative transport decarbonisation plans can deliver wide-ranging benefits for health and quality of life in urban areas
Report: Policy gaps put UK transport decarbonisation in the slow lane
Green Alliance argues upcoming Transport Decarbonisation Plan needs raft of bolder policies to drive adoption of digital transport technologies
Government urged to make EVs more accessible for low income households
New reports make the case for policies that help make electric vehicles accessible to all income levels by lowering the up-front cost of the technology and boosting second hand market
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Biogas to transport fuel plant gets the green light
Major £150m investment aims generate sufficient fuel to power 1,000 low-carbon HGVs and buses every year
Roadmap charts course to create world's first net-zero industrial cluster in the Humber
Development of Carbon Capture and Storage technology alongside a hydrogen production facility could enable the region to spearhead the decarbonisation of UK industry, report says
Labour pledges £250bn energy efficiency drive to 'bring the future into homes'
Policy to enhance energy efficiency of the UK's 27 million homes is the latest component of Labour's ambitious plans for a Green Industrial Revolution
APC offers up to £100,000 for carbon-cutting car sector innovations
Tech firms urged to apply for up to £100,000 each for projects aimed at decarbonising road transport
UKRI launches twin funds to catalyse decarbonisation of industrial clusters
Funds aim to take on the massive challenge of decarbonising heavy industries, such as iron, steel, and chemicals
Regulation, batteries, and overcoming 'short termism': Energy industry sketches out net zero vision
With the long-awaited Energy Whitepaper locked in a holding pattern, two major reports have this called on Ministers to better align energy policy with its net zero goal
'Daunting': Lack of climate progress putting Paris Agreement goals out of reach, warns PwC
Businesses face having to manage twin risks from extreme weather and hugely interventionist policy moves if government's fail to act to tackle climate emergency, analysis warns
Aldersgate Group launches 'manifesto' for rapid decarbonisation
Green business group publishes plan for the new government centred on renewable energy, grid flexibility, transport decarbonisation, and innovation
CDP: Shipping industry failing to pursue essential emissions solutions
Report ranks the world's biggest shipping firms by climate readiness and emphasises need to invest in innovative technologies that can slash sector's emissions
Boost energy security by cutting demand, say researchers
Energy efficiency and demand reduction could play key role in energy security strategies, according to UK Energy Research Council