Davos
Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics
Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget
Meat giant Tyson Foods launches 'sustainable protein' coalition
Coalition includes leaders from “all forms of protein” will meet to discuss ways to increase global protein supply
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established
'Nature is not an asset class': Prince Charles calls for 'evolution' of economic model
Heir to the throne launches Sustainable Markets Council to bring together industry leaders to drive breakthroughs in decarbonisation
Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out
As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Cristianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling the climate and nature crisis
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
'Business as usual is dead': Global resource use smashes past 100 billion tonnes
Only fraction of metals, minerals, fossil fuels, and biomass extracted each year is reused, tipping planet towards ecological disaster, report warns
Poll: Two thirds of UK CEOs see the climate crisis as a threat to their business
Annual global survey of chief executives reveals climate-related issues have soared up the agenda of corporate bosses
'Show leadership': World Economic Forum urges Davos delegates to set net zero goals
All companies attending the Swiss summit have been asked to set targets to hit net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest
As climate climbs the global risk agenda, will Davos be different this year?
Dominance of environmental threats in this year's Global Risks Report suggests financial world is finally starting to grasp the urgency of the climate crisis
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals
Risky business? How to change the climate in company boardrooms
Climate change is visibly disrupting businesses worldwide - now a new World Economic Forum paper aims to make boardrooms better prepared
Climate threat dominates 2019 global risk rankings
Four of the five most impactful global risks in 2019 relate to climate change, with extreme weather the most pressing risk facing the planet, according to annual survey of risk experts
CEO climate concerns were on the rise at Davos - but what happens now?
PwC's Jon Williams argues that CEO engagement with climate risk is welcome, but it needs to translate into meaningful management action
PwC: Concern over climate change threat surges among CEOs
Annual poll finds 31 per cent of CEOs now 'extremely concerned' about threat to growth from environmental damage, as separate report examines AI's role in tackling green challenges
Climate breakdown: Environmental threats once again top global risk survey
Growing threat of extreme weather, ecosystem degradation, and climate change could cause 'runaway collapse' in complex global systems, experts fear
Reflections from Davos and Rome
Aviva's Steve Waygood reports back on the mood music for greener investment strategies from Davos and Rome