Dale Vince
Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'
The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince
The XR effect: Ecotricity declares 'climate emergency' and sets 2025 net zero target
In what could prove to be a world first, green entrepreneur Dale Vince has today declared a 'climate emergency' at renewable energy specialist Ecotricity
Ecotricity's Dale Vince to serve up vegan school dinners
Entrepreneur behind green energy supplier Ecotricity and football club Forest Green Rovers opens new vegan food factory in Stroud
Forest Green Rovers: UK's 'greenest football club' wins promotion to the Football League
Forest Green Rovers secures victory in Wembley play-off final, providing club backed by Ecotricity's Dale Vince with a new national platform