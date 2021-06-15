ADVERTISEMENT

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee brews up extended Bio-bean partnership

Recycling

Costa Coffee brews up extended Bio-bean partnership

Coffee chain inks new two year deal to ensure its used coffee grounds are recycled, delivering significant emissions savings in the process

clock 15 June 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unilever unveils 'world's first' paper-based laundry detergent bottle

10 June 2021 • 1 min read
02

Pikachu pushes for G7 coal phase-out, as leaders begin talks in Cornwall

11 June 2021 • 4 min read
03

Greener parcels: Royal Mail to add 3,000 electric vehicles to fleet

11 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Destructive': UK-Australia free trade deal sparks outrage from environmental groups

15 June 2021 • 7 min read
05

Swiss citizens reject carbon tax in world's first 'CO2 referendum'

15 June 2021 • 3 min read