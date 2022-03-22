Costa brews up plan to halve emissions-per-cup by 2030

Efforts to decarbonise your morning coffee will see leading chain pursue new partnerships with coffee growers and dairy farmers
Costa Coffee has announced a new target halve the emissions associated with each cup of coffee it serves by the end of the decade, as it plots out its pathway for achieving net zero emissions by 2040....
