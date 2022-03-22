Costa brews up plan to halve emissions-per-cup by 2030

clock • 3 min read
Costa will halve the emissions associated with each coffee served by 2030. Credit: Costa Coffee
Image:

Costa will halve the emissions associated with each coffee served by 2030. Credit: Costa Coffee

Efforts to decarbonise your morning coffee will see leading chain pursue new partnerships with coffee growers and dairy farmers

Costa Coffee has announced a new target halve the emissions associated with each cup of coffee it serves by the end of the decade, as it plots out its pathway for achieving net zero emissions by 2040....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

DHL Express to add 270 electric vans to its UK fleet this summer

Ryanair clears net zero plans for take-off

Most read
01

'A strong message': Insurance giant Swiss Re unveils plan to restrict cover for new oil and gas projects

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

GreenToken: Unilever and SAP aim to tackle palm oil deforestation with blockchain pilot

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Exciting concept': Delta and Airbus team up for hydrogen flight push

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

World's largest vertical farm to deliver leafy greens to UK supermarkets

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

'We have to reinvent almost everything': Meet the company building Europe's first fossil-free, degradable plastics plant

21 March 2022 • 12 min read

More on Supply chain

Ryanair clears net zero plans for take-off
Aviation

Ryanair clears net zero plans for take-off

New aircraft, a greater use of sustainable aviation fuels, and offsetting all feature in airline's new 'Pathway to Net Zero' strategy

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Barclays publishes updated climate plan ahead of 'say on climate' shareholder vote
Investment

Barclays publishes updated climate plan ahead of 'say on climate' shareholder vote

But campaigners warned strategy is too weak and littered with loopholes that would allow bank to continue to finance expansion of oil and gas industry

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 March 2022 • 4 min read
Peat (turf) cut and left to dry on a wetland in the Scottish Highlands
Supply chain

Morrisons announces plan to phase out peat-based compost this year

Move follows government call to end sale of nature-depleting products by 2024

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read