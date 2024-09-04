Circular coffee: Costa trials in-store coffee pod recycling at 142 UK locations

Costa Coffee has today announced a five-month trial with Podback to offer recycling collection services for the likes of Nespresso, Tassimo, and Nescafe coffee pods at 142 of its locations across the UK.

Free coffee pod drop-off points and Podback recycling bags are to be made available at 133 Costa Coffee stores in Tesco stores and at nine Costa Coffee High Street stores in Swindon, with Podback-branded recycling points also installed at participating Tesco stores.

After being collected, Podback separates aluminium and plastic waste so the materials can be recycled to manufacture beverage cans, car components, packaging crates, and building products. Meanwhile, the used coffee grounds are processed at anaerobic digestion plants to produce renewable biogas and soil improver.

Podback was set up as a not-for-profit by Nespresso, Nescafe, Dolce Gusto, and Tassimo and provides recycling services for more than 27 difference coffee pod brands spanning major retailers and independent roasters that together represent over 80 per cent of the UK coffee pod market.

According to data from Kantar, an estimated 800 million coffee pods were bought in the UK during 2022 - a rate of roughly 25 per second - with the average Brit spending £16 a month on coffee to drink at home. Manufacturers of pods maintain that the products are recyclable, but they are rarely collected by local councils resulting in a major challenge for the industry as it looks to boost recycling rates.

The rollout of latest recycling points began in August and has been designed to complement Costa Coffee's existing in-house pod recycling scheme. The trial makes the high street mainstay the first UK coffee chain to collaborate with Podback to introduce customer-facing recycling points.

"This trial gives Podback customers the opportunity to drop off their used pods at local Costa Coffee stores, a response to customer feedback telling us people want a choice of ways to recycle that fit with their daily lives," said Rick Hindley, executive director of Podback. "We are excited to be working with Costa Coffee and Tesco to make this a reality in more than 140 locations across the country. We are sure Podback customers will welcome the new service, and hope that it is the first step to rolling out more drop-off locations throughout the UK."

The trial builds on Costa's work with environmental solutions and resource management firm Valpak, which previously saw it launch the UK's National Cup Recycling Scheme to help fund cup recycling infrastructure across the country.

"We are always looking for new ways to make it easier for our customers to recycle our packaging," said Liz Higgins, head of sustainability at Costa Coffee. "Through this trial with Podback, in-store drop-off points will offer coffee pod users the chance to conveniently recycle their pods with us – whether they are Costa branded or not.

"The new front-of-house recycling units will be supported by increased messaging in store, which we hope will act as a reminder to customers when visiting our participating stores. The trial will allow us to gather valuable customer feedback and insights, which we will use to enhance our future recycling solutions for pods, cups, and other packaging materials."

The locations of all drop off points included in Costa's trial will also be added to postcode-based search tool the Recycle Now Recycling Locator, managed by WRAP.

"The trial with Costa Coffee is a fantastic way to normalise and simplify recycling coffee pods," said Catherine David, director behaviour change and business programmes at WRAP. "Due to their multiple component materials, these pods must be sent to a specialist recycling facility.

"Now, customers can easily drop them off in any participating Costa Coffee store. Making recycling simple is key to success, and capturing trickier items like pods at scale is an important step forward."

The update coincides with the announcement today of a new pilot scheme in Cardiff allowing coffee drinkers to "borrow" a reusable takeaway cup from participating cafés and return it at a later date so it can be washed and reused.

Launched by business improvement district FOR Cardiff and hailed as a "first of a kind" in Wales, the Cardiff Refill Return Cup scheme will roll out across cafes in the city from October 4th in the hope of preventing up to 30,000 single-use cups from being used.

