Corporate reporting
Accounting bodies call for urgent overhaul of corporate SDG reporting
'Without companies aligning their business models and operations with the SDGs - they simply won't be achieved' experts warn
Report: Top corporates embrace ESG and SDG reporting
But annual update from World Business Council for Sustainable Development warns governments and regulators are still not doing enough to standardised green reporting
Inside Salesforce's innovative new sustainability reporting platform
Can a new Sustainability Cloud become the reporting platform to end all platforms?
Global Reporting Initiative calls for feedback on new waste standard
The GRI is requesting for comments on its draft Waste Standard, aimed to help businesses better manage their waste impacts
Global bodies seek better corporate reporting guidelines for SDGs
Corporate reporting bodies including CDP and Climate Disclosure Standards Board set out plans to improve links between SDGs and company financial performance
Are you ready? UK firms urged to prepare for new green reporting rules
Government advises more than 11,000 UK companies to prepare for new reporting rules on energy use, emissions, and efficiency measures which will apply from April
'Booming': Global corporates race to sign wind power PPAs
Aluminium sector leads the pack in securing corporate agreements for wind power in Europe, helping to deliver record number of new deals in 2018
Risky business? How to change the climate in company boardrooms
Climate change is visibly disrupting businesses worldwide - now a new World Economic Forum paper aims to make boardrooms better prepared
Hermes: Companies ignoring climate change are risky investments
Investment giant warns climate action is key to long-term profitability in its 2018 Carbon Report
PwC: Business SDG reporting improving 'but still a long way to go'
More businesses are mentioning Sustainable Development Goals in annual reports, but concrete measures remain elusive, warns PwC
100% Club: Companies urged to tackle incomplete greenhouse gas reporting
New initiative argues that only a handful of firms are disclosing all their operational greenhouse gas emissions
New alignment project can 'cut the clutter' in business reporting
Today a new project will be launched to promote alignment between the major financial and non-financial standard-setters globally - Richard Howitt of the IIRC explains the thinking behind the ambitious new initiative
Climate disclosure: Global reporting bodies to align around TCFD guidelines
Host of international corporate reporting schemes launch two year programme to better align standards
Survey: Scottish firms fear escalating climate risks
New survey finds nearly nine out of 10 big companies in Scotland accept climate change is a risk to their business
SASB and GRI step up project to align reporting standards
Push for simplification and better alignment gains momentum during Global Climate Action Summit
We need more honesty in sustainability
Like Nicholas Hulot, companies should be more willing to face facts when things aren't working
New database to highlight benefits of integrated reporting
International Integrated Reporting Council brings together over 200 pieces of academic research into the wide-ranging benefits of more effective non-financial corporate reporting
Munich Re moves away from coal as UK insurers face climate risk complaints
ClientEarth claims Admiral, Lancashire Holdings, and Phoenix Group Holdings have legal obligation to disclose climate risks in annual reports but have failed to do so
From dark corners and blind spots, climate action needs sunshine
It's critical for companies to "show up, stand up and speak up", says GreenBiz chairman and executive editor Joel Makower
'We can't manage what we don't measure': Companies urged to disclose climate impact
California Governor Jerry Brown leads chorus of voices calling for universal reporting system for climate risk
Tesla, AkzoNobel, Royal DSM top 'A-list' of corporate climate policy leaders
Inaugural InfluenceMap list picks out 20 companies advocating for ambitious climate policy
From 3D Printing to urban farms: Pia Heidenmark-Cook lifts the lid on IKEA's sustainability vision
Pia Heidenmark-Cook, IKEA's new global chief sustainability officer, talks exclusively to BusinessGreen about the company's green ambitions and challenges
'It's about lifting the floor': How quickly are US corporates acting on climate change?
Research by Ceres details progress from biggest US firms on environmental and climate issues, but such action remains not nearly swift or concerted enough to tackle risks
Navigating the ESG maze: How can companies and investors improve environmental disclosure?
Interest in ESG, climate risk, and TCFD guidelines is growing, but many businesses and investors remain unsure over precisely how to coordinate on disclosing crucial environmental data