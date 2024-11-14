CDP and GRI beef up efforts to streamline corporate climate reporting

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
GRI's Cristina Gil White and CDP's Sherry Madera at the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku / Credit: CDP
Image:

GRI's Cristina Gil White and CDP's Sherry Madera at the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku / Credit: CDP

Reporting platforms 'deepen collaboration' to make it easier for companies to disclose comparable environmental data

Two of the world's leading climate disclosure platforms have today announced that are 'deepening their collaboration', in a bid to address concerns corporates are being asked to comply with too many overlapping...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government confirms it will ban new coal mining licenses

Study: Rail 'crucial' to meeting UK net zero targets

Most read
01

Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

14 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

14 November 2024 • 5 min read
03

Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

13 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

Government confirms it will ban new coal mining licenses

14 November 2024 • 3 min read
05

Study: Net zero regulations enjoy global surge, but 'implementation gap' remains

13 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Management

CDP and GRI beef up efforts to streamline corporate climate reporting
Management

CDP and GRI beef up efforts to streamline corporate climate reporting

Reporting platforms 'deepen collaboration' to make it easier for companies to disclose comparable environmental data

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2024 • 3 min read
CDP: World's biggest firms eye $5tr in business opportunities from tackling climate change
Management

CDP: World's biggest firms eye $5tr in business opportunities from tackling climate change

Value of commercial opportunities identified from addressing climate crisis more than double in five years, corporate disclosure platform claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 November 2024 • 3 min read
EY: Businesses' 'slow crawl' towards climate goals could lead to 'devastating consequences'
Management

EY: Businesses' 'slow crawl' towards climate goals could lead to 'devastating consequences'

Just 41 per cent of firms have plans in place to manage climate risks, according to latest EY Global Climate Action Barometer

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 November 2024 • 5 min read