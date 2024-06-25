'Big challenges, simple remedies': How firms can tackle upstream indirect emissions

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

A new analysis of CDP reporting data points to three key factors which can catalyse corporate action to tackle supply chain emissions

Supply chain emissions typically comprise the majority of a corporate's climate footprint, and yet these so-called Scope 3 emissions remain largely overlooked. Environmental disclosure platform CDP...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein opens at Imperial College London

John Lewis unveils 'circular' clothing and bedding collection

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
05

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read

More on Management

'Still a long way to go': Nearly a third of NHS Trusts in England not measuring carbon footprint
Management

'Still a long way to go': Nearly a third of NHS Trusts in England not measuring carbon footprint

Freedom of Information request reveals many NHS Trusts do not have clear decarbonisation roadmaps in place despite ambition to reach net zero by 2040

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2024 • 2 min read
'More can be done': BSI calls on net zero governance bodies to strengthen standards
Management

'More can be done': BSI calls on net zero governance bodies to strengthen standards

BSI study assesses 'muddled' landscape of voluntary net zero standards, warning there are multiple gaps and uncertainties in current best practice guidance

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 June 2024 • 5 min read
'Big challenges, simple remedies': How firms can tackle upstream indirect emissions
Management

'Big challenges, simple remedies': How firms can tackle upstream indirect emissions

A new analysis of CDP reporting data points to three key factors which can catalyse corporate action to tackle supply chain emissions

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 June 2024 • 5 min read