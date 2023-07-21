'Zero Bills Homes': Octopus and Verto team up to deliver homes without energy bills

Octopus Energy has opened up its 'Zero Bills' proposition to all housing developers following the launch the UK's first energy bill free developments in partnership with sustainable housebuilder Verto.

The energy giant yesterday announced that it has teamed up with Verto to deliver 70 homes across two sites in Cornwall and Exeter, including open market and affordable homes as well as the first 'Zero Bills' retrofit properties.

The companies said the 'world-first' offer would allow customers to move into homes fully kitted out with green energy technologies such as solar panels, home batteries and heat pumps that are connected to Octopus' smart energy management platform Kraken to optimise usage. Homeowners can then expect no energy bills for at least five years if they do not exceed a 'fair use allowance'.

Following the success of a pilot project with Ilke Homes in Essex, Octopus said it has now accredited almost 600 homes with 'Zero Bill' contracts spanning affordable, shared ownership, private, and rented housing.

The partnership with Verto marks a major step towards Octopus' goal of delivering 10,000 'Zero Bills' homes by 2025, with a further 80 developers undergoing Octopus accreditation and more than 1,200 homes submitted for assessment.

To be eligible, new developments need solar panels, home batteries, and heat pumps or other forms of electrified heating.

Michael Cottrell, Zero Bills homes director at Octopus Energy, said rolling out 'Zero Bills' as a new homes standard helps both drive down consumer costs and slash carbon emissions from residential heating, the source of around 13 per cent of the UK's total emissions.

"The technology is already proven, but through Octopus' proprietary offering we can now bring it all together and optimise it in new houses," he said. "Together with forward-thinking developers, we can make energy bills and home emissions a thing of the past."

Tom Carr, co-Founder at Verto, said the developments represent a watershed moment for green housebuilding. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Octopus to launch the UK's first fully Zero Bills developments," he said. "Verto has been delivering its Zero Carbon Smart Home product for over a decade: combined with Zero Bills, it represents a sea-change in sustainable housing.

"But this is just the beginning - we have several other exciting projects in the pipeline with Octopus, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this movement."

The news comes hot on the heels of the launch of Octopus' latest smart tariff, which promises to slash bills by more than £450 a year and help unlock demand for domestic solar PV and energy storage systems.

