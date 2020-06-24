cooling
Report: One billion people worldwide lack access to cooling
Governments, industry, and development finance need to collaborate to reduce the number of people at risk from lack of access to cooling, report states
Playing it cool: Major firms sign up to The Climate Group's 'Cooling Challenge'
Indian conglomerates Mahindra & Mahindra, and Godrej Consumer, among firms promising to run cooling operations more efficiently as part of EP100
Cool running: Supermarket fridges could help power UK
Tesco trials show chiller aisles offer possibility of being 'virtual battery' for National Grid
SDG7: Behind the scenes of an energy efficiency giant
Danish engineering firm Danfoss is working to save energy at every level of its business
Cool Coalition: Businesses join UN push for climate-friendly fridges and air conditioning
UN-backed coalition of businesses, politicians, and green groups set up in support of action to phase-out HFCs from fridges and air conditioning units
As the world bakes, more than a billion people lack access to cooling, UN warns
UN report points to huge health risks from heatwaves, but also highlights economic opportunities from developing green cooling systems
What isn't cool about cooling…
Dr Alan Whitehead explains how government may soon need to act to address the carbon footprint from cooling technologies - could ICECRIM hold the answer?