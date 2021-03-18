Study: Five-fold jump in urban fossil fuel bans worldwide

Cities cover just three of the world's landmass but account for 75 per cent of carbon emissions

A billion people now live in cities with a renewable energy target or policy in place, according to the latest analysis by green think tank REN21

Cities around the world rapidly stepped up their efforts to tackle climate change and air pollution through the course of 2020, catalysed both by the respiratory pandemic and the escalating severity of the climate crisis, according to a new report analysing the energy transition efforts of urban centres around the globe.

The findings are outlined in the 2021 edition of the international think tank REN21's Renewables in Cities Global Status Support, which was released today. It finds that 43 cities around the world have now enforced fossil fuel bans in heating and/or transport - a five-fold increase on the total documented in REN21's previous survey, conducted last year.

Furthermore, a billion people - about a quarter of the world's urban population - now live in cities with a renewable energy target or policy, the report finds.

REN21's executive director, Rana Adib, welcomed the progress, but warned cities would require significant support from national governments and businesses if they are to deliver on their new goals.

"With their impact at scale, cities are our best bet to plan, develop and build a renewable future," she said. "But all too often their potential for transformation remains massively underused. It's a tough job to turn low-carbon ambitions into reality in built and densely packed environments. National governments must put money, capacity and above all legislative powers into the hands of local authorities."

REN21's analysis shows that many local leaders approach the decarbonisation challenge by first purchasing renewable electricity for the city's own operations. However, it emphasises that this approach is insufficient for delivering on overarching emissions goals and more direct efforts must be taken to phase out fossil fuels.

"Cities like Hamburg, San Francisco and Shanghai show, the more ambitious they are, the more they think of renewable energy everywhere," Adib added. "They impose strict building codes and renewable energy obligations. But most importantly, they set an end date to the use of gas, oil, and coal."

More than half of the global population lives in cities, which cover just three per cent of the earth's landmass but account for around three-quarters of both energy consumption and carbon emissions. Efforts to decarbonise cities have long been recognised as a keystone to overcoming the climate crisis, with former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon famously judging that "our struggle for global sustainability will be won or lost in cities".