contracts for difference
Queen's Speech: Government ramps up offshore wind target to 40GW
Climate change and environment central to government's legislative agenda, Queen's Speech confirms
Net Zero: Next government urged to 'get serious' on onshore wind
Trade body argues next government must offer new policy support to help scale up onshore wind power capacity in line with UK net zero climate targets
Banks Group revealed as firm behind clean energy auction Judicial Review application
Developer Banks Renewables lodged application for formal review of Contracts for Difference subsidy scheme over the exclusion of onshore wind projects from current auction
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
A very public message to get serious about combatting climate change
UK industry must prepare for the radical supply chain changes deep decarbonisation will bring, argues Victoria Sinclair of ScottishPower Renewables
State-led or market-based: How should the UK decarbonise its electricity system?
The UK is at a crucial political crossroads between state-led investment and market based intervention, argues Aurora Energy Research
Report: Subsidy-free renewables could be delayed by five years under Ofgem plans
Ofgem's Targeted Charging Review will favour gas power over new renewables, according to new research from Aurora
Could England's community energy groups be left behind in Europe?
Community energy groups in the UK face an uncertain future, warns Green Alliance's Chaitanya Kumar
ECIU: Wholesale price 'windfall' cuts government green energy subsidy costs
New analysis suggests a surprise rise in wholesale power prices means government could relax the renewables subsidy purse strings
Government overhaul of biomass auction rules sparks controversy
Measures to restrict biomass' role in upcoming Contracts for Difference auction cheered by environmental campaigners but slammed by industry
Onshore wind: Record high deployment in 2017 but government policy threatens future development, warns RenewableUK
Anaylsis warns that under existing policy UK could see investment and new capacity coming online drop sharply in 2018 and 2019
SSE eyes subsea cable link to unlock Scottish island wind potential
Energy supplier seeks to capitalise on government's recent decision to allow remote island onshore wind developers to bid for clean energy contracts
Government review backs subsidies for mini nuclear reactors
Controversial review argues offshore wind-style subsidies should be made available to nuclear sector to kickstart deployment of small modular reactors
Two-thirds of Britons favour new onshore wind power
Poll by RenewableUK also finds 61 per cent of Conservative voters would also like to see effective onshore wind development ban lifted
Government tweaks rules to allow new onshore wind projects for remote islands
Onshore wind projects on remote UK islands will be allowed to compete for subsidies in upcoming Contracts for Difference auction
Repowering our way through the wreckage
Britain's oldest onshore wind turbines will soon be 20 years old - the government should ensure they are repowered rather than dismantled, argues Labour's Alan Whitehead
'Short on detail': Clean investment slump puts government policies under the spotlight
Environmental Audit Committee calls for urgent plan to boost green investment and close Clean Growth Strategy 'policy gap'
We must seize the opportunity offered by floating wind
RenewableUK's Maf Smith urges the government to extend the deadline for vital subsidy support for floating offshore wind
"Paralysis" in Westminster threatens future of floating wind, industry warns
RenewableUK's Maf Smith warns that without an extension to deadline for subsidy support three pioneering wind farms may not get built
Fix green power investment climate to drive down industrial power prices, government told
New analysis from University College London argues better investment conditions for onshore wind and solar and more co-ordinated electricity strategy will cut power costs for businesses
British offshore wind capacity could hit 30GW by 2030s
Market could see five-fold growth by the 2030s, according to new Aurora report highlighting the 'new economics' for offshore wind
Have UK offshore wind power costs really halved in recent years?
Recent Greenpeace-led poster campaign attracted complaints for claiming offshore wind power costs have halved in recent years - but is the claim so far-fetched?
Wind lifeline? Government unveils plan to include 'remote islands' wind in CfD auctions
BEIS unveils proposals to include 'remote islands wind' in renewable auctions for less established technologies
Claire Perry confirms government working on lifeline for onshore wind
Climate Change Minister tells Commons select committee her team is 'actively working' on a strategy to bring onshore wind in from the cold