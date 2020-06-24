Construction
Inefficiency of UK offices fuelling climate change and driving up costs, report finds
Energy waste remains widespread, despite the availability of established solutions that can cut costs and emissions, new report from Green Alliance finds
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
Volvo Trucks creates concept for heavy duty electric truck
Auto giant says electric truck would cut noise and air pollution at construction sites
Construction firms must work together to reduce waste - here's how
AECOM's Robert Spencer urges business support for an innovative project aimed at curbing waste in the construction industry
Net zero: It's now or never for the property sector
JLL's sustainability head Sophie Walker provides her top five tips for businesses looking to shift their buildings to net zero
Circular construction: Industry group calls for building materials exchange
Digitisation across the construction industry could pave way for more circular resource models, proponents say
C40: 30 major cities have already peaked their emissions
From Austin to Athens, cities housing more than 58 million people have already started the process of reducing their emissions
JLL commits to net zero by 2030
Property consultancy giant JLL has pledged to make its own workplaces net zero and use its influence to drive wider adoption of the target across the sector
Low carbon homes to be built above Bristol car park
An affordable housing project will see 11 one- and two-bedroom 'pods' built using modular technology above the Chalks Road car park in Bristol
Report sketches blueprint for Europe-wide green mortgage market
Finance and green building sectors will need to work closely together to develop market for energy efficient mortgages, according to new report from the World Green Building Council
No more business-as-usual: Report forecasts turbulence on route to net-zero goal
UK Energy Research Centre study analyses extent of disruption that will be necessary across heat, transport, power, and construction sectors to meet climate goals
Could recycled roads pave way to a circular future?
Construction materials giant Tarmac has this week unveiled a new asphalt mix made from waste rubber
Top architects declare 'climate emergency'
Winners of prestigious RIBA Stirling prize promise to design more climate-friendly buildings
Skanska UK pledges zero emissions by 2045
Contracting firm Skanska UK has pledged to make its entire business including its supply chain carbon neutral by 2045.
Construction: UKGBC launches net zero emissions framework
UK Green Building Council has launched a framework to help the construction industry transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050
Real estate giant JLL revs up renewables switch
Real estate investment firm JLL updates on progress towards its 2020 sustainability targets
Housebuilders urged to avoid 'unnecessary loss of habitats' amid netting uproar
Government warns developers as Norfolk council attracts criticism for cliff-face nets which prevent birds from nesting
'A genuine step forward': Green Economy reacts to the Spring Statement 2019
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to the Chancellor's green policy measures announced today
Persimmon admits lobbying government to axe zero carbon homes goal
Giving evidence to BEIS committee, major housebuilder admits it was in favour of scrapping zero carbon policy as part of push to unlock construction of more new homes
How the online shopping surge is driving greener warehouse machinery
To keep pace with growing demand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is developing electric forklift trucks designed to maximise warehouse efficiency
Baril Coatings trails new range of plant-based paints
Construction paints giant announces plan to use Royal DSM's plant-based resin to make new family of sustainable paints
The business role in reaching 1.5C
Circular infrastructure will be a crucial tool for businesses to cut emissions, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
World Cement Association launches 2C climate action plan
Trade body releases manifesto for delivering its contribution to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperatures 'well below' 2C
From net zero to green mortgages: Building sector steps up decarbonisation drive
UK Green Building Council launches Advancing Net Zero programme to eliminate emissions from buildings, as BNP Paribas and E.ON debut green mortgage offer