Millions of bricks to be produced from recycled waste following industry certification

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
K-BRIQ alongside some of the raw recycled materials used in making the brick - Credit: Kenoteq


Scottish cleantech firm Kenoteq to produce up to two million bricks a year from construction and demolition waste

Millions of bricks are to be produced from recycled construction and demolition waste, after Scottish cleantech building materials company Kenoteq secured industry certification for its K-BRIQ technology...

