cobalt
BMW becomes first carmaker to join responsible mining initiative
Carmakers are coming under increasing pressure to ensure the materials used for electric vehicle production are responsibly sourced
World risks shortage of materials for EVs and wind turbines without agreements for green supply chains, experts warn
Academics at the University of Sussex predict shortages of crucial materials such as cobalt and lithium without international agreements and more reuse and recycling
VW joins blockchain group in bid to boost sustainability of EVs
Motor giant joins IBM and Ford in industry group that plans to use blockchain technology to sustainably source rare earth metals for EV batteries
Report: Rubbish heaps could unlock home-grown cobalt supply for EVs
Cobalt - a critical component in the manufacture of electric vehicles - can be recovered from discarded UK products to create a home-grown supply chain, think tank concludes