UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
A lithium mine processing plant | Credit: iStock
Image:

A lithium mine processing plant | Credit: iStock

Countries agree to work together to secure supplies of cobalt, lithium, and other key clean tech commodities

The UK has continued its push to bolster resource security for the fast-expanding clean tech industry, inking an agreement with UK and Canada to jointly explore how to boost supplies of critical minerals used in solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs).

Business and Trade Minister Nusrat Ghani MP and Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson yesterday signed the deal, which will see the two governments co-operate to secure supplies of critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium.

The UK government said the partnership would help make UK manufacturers of cutting-edge technologies more resilient to global shocks by promoting research and development between UK and Canadian businesses, driving innovation and growth.

"Every single one of us depend on critical minerals to make the technology we use in our everyday lives," said Ghani. "With a dash for minerals to meet national business needs, it is essential we work to build more resilient supply chains for critical minerals Through this Dialogue, we will work with one of our closest global allies in Canada to build and strengthen our supply chains and boost innovation, securing jobs and growing the UK economy in the process."

Wilkinson said that by collaborating on the development of the critical mineral supply chains the two countries could "reinforce global energy security, advance the fight against climate change and ensure significant economic opportunity and support good jobs on both sides of the Atlantic".

The agreement follows a similar recent deal between the UK government and Saudi Arabia, with both moves following the launch last year of a Critical Minerals Strategy designed to help secure supplies of the commodities that are vital to the continued growth of the clean tech sector.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Green Alliance publishes blueprint for demolishing construction industry emissions

Over half of Brits back faster switch to clean energy

Most read
01

'Littered with problems': New analysis warns Retained EU Law Bill puts 1,800 environmental laws at risk

07 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

07 March 2023 • 12 min read
03

UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

07 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

UK is lagging in race to capture green steel market, analysis warns

07 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

UK energy sector unites behind calls to grant Ofgem 'net zero mandate'

06 March 2023 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Why the government has to tackle 'hidden' chemicals emissions
Supply chain

Why the government has to tackle 'hidden' chemicals emissions

Chemicals industry insiders warn that without urgent action to tackle the sector's carbon footprint and drive green investment, the sector will have its head turned by US subsidies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 March 2023 • 5 min read
Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer at General Mills, and other employees hear from Soil Health Academy representative Gabe Brown how all six regenerative agriculture principles are observed in this field at Stoney Creek Farm, Redwood Falls, Minnesota / Credit: Windborne Media
Supply chain

How General Mills is advancing nature and climate goals hand-in-hand

The consumer packaged goods company is figuring out how to meet all its sustainability goals, even if they contradict each other

Theresa Lieb, GreenBiz.com
clock 03 March 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Dylan Freedom
Supply chain

Beam Suntory takes shot at tequila's carbon footprint

Drinks giant launches regenerative agriculture and carbon capture pilot designed to halve emissions from its tequila brands by 2026

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 March 2023 • 2 min read