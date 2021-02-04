'It doesn't have to be this way': Could surging demand for EV batteries supercharge human rights fears?

Electric vehicle sales growth is generally cheered by environmentalists - but according to a new report from Amnesty International credible concerns remain over the potential for environmental harm and human rights abuses in the supply chain of the fast-expanding sector

It's going to be one of the great commercial opportunities of the 2020s - plus it is absolutely core to the world's net-zero ambitions. But could batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously pose a grave social and environmental threat to communities in the Global South where the raw materials for modern batteries are obtained?

Demand for cobalt, lithium, natural graphite, and manganese - all key components in electric car batteries - is set to soar over the next decade, as policies to slash transport emissions by phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles drive an EV boom. Sales of electric cars - which stood at just over five million in 2018 - are expected to top 23 million by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Many experts reckon that as costs fall and ranges improve that could prove to be an underestimate.

This growth is fuelling massive demand for components for car batteries, particularly for lithium ion batteries. The United Nations forecasts the market for cathodes for lithium ion batteries, estimated at $7bn in 2018, will reach a vertiginous $58.8bn by 2024 - an eight-fold increase in just six years.

This surge in demand for EV batteries is triggering a rush for the metals and minerals needed to build them - materials that are concentrated in just a few countries, as well as on the seabed. Nearly 50 per cent of the world's cobalt reserves are in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 58 per cent of lithium reserves are in Chile, and 80 per cent of natural graphite reserves are in China, Brazil, and Turkey. And while excitement over accelerating momentum towards a net zero economy has earned the battery sector plaudits, some campaigners fear its rush for resources has already resulted in serious social and environmental harm in the countries at the base of its supply chain.

For example, Chile's Atacama desert is one of the driest regions in the world, as well as home to some of the world's largest lithium deposits. Lithium mining consumes huge quantities of groundwater, which is pumped up as brine containing about 0.15 per cent lithium. Up to 95 per cent of the extracted brine water is lost to evaporation, with some studies estimating that almost two million litres of water are needed to produce a single ton of lithium.

Consequently, water sources relied on by small towns and indigenous communities are drying up, leading the latter to abandon ancestral settlements. The drought is impacting biodiversity, too, with local conservationists reporting that populations of flamingos, which live on brine shrimp in the desert's saline lagoons, have been shrinking.

Different issues have been highlighted with the production of cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. About 20 per cent of cobalt sourced from the central African nation comes from artisanal mines, where an estimated 40,000 children work in extremely dangerous conditions, according to UNICEF. A damning 2016 report from Amnesty International exposed how cobalt mined by these children could be entering the supply chains of some of the world's biggest electronic and EV brands.

Furthermore, the dust from excavation can contain toxic metals, including uranium, that are linked to health problems such as respiratory diseases and birth defects. And studies have pointed to a raft of environmental risks, particularly related to a process known as "acid mine drainage" which sees sulphur from cobalt mines convert into sulphuric acid when exposed to air and water. Te resulting run off threatens to devastate rivers, streams and aquatic life.

An additional environmental threat from mineral mining centres not on any particular country, but instead on the ocean floor. A recent Greenpeace report highlighted how, despite warnings from environmental scientists of the potentially catastrophic impact of mining on marine ecosystems, the planet's ocean floors are currently being "carved up" among a small number of mining corporations.

With the EV industry set to trigger a massive explosion in demand for lithium and cobalt, local communities, activists and scientists are all concerned these various environmental harms and human rights threats could be about to be supercharged. Despite their concerns, however, few voices are suggesting the race to turn transport electric should be slowed down. Most experts agree that transitioning to EVs is absolutely essential if the world is to meet its net zero ambitions and stay within the temperature limits set by the Paris Agreement. Not only is the transport sector responsible for around 23 per cent of global CO2 emissions, but road transport alone accounts for a staggering 16.5 per cent. Indeed, development policy had until recently worked hard to boost the uptake of cars: between 2002 and 2016, the World Bank invested more in roads than in education, health, and social services combined. Not surprising, then, that road transport accounted for 80 per cent of the rise in global emissions that occurred between 1970 and 2010.

Clearly, we've wedged our collective car between a rock and a hard place, and it's going to take some skilful manoeuvring to get us on track for the desired destination: an EV industry with an exemplary and sustainable supply chain. We can be grateful, then, for the work of Amnesty International researchers, who today published a set of principles for ensuring lithium-ion batteries are not linked to the kind of human rights abuses or environmental harms that have dogged parts of the electronics industry for years.

Amnesty's advice focuses first of all on battery manufacturers. It urges them to design batteries for maximum resource efficiency, and to pursue innovations that allows them to use fewer materials and minerals. It also calls on them to work towards using 100 per cent recycled content in batteries.

Secondly, Amnesty outlines advice for governments and policymakers, urging them to introduce a moratorium on the practice of seabed mining and to ensure local environment and labour laws are enforced.

Finally, it calls on both governments and businesses - including the finance sector, which is funding the vast expansion of battery technology through fast-expanding ESG funds - to work with environmental rights defenders and indigenous communities to ensure they are consulted and properly informed about planned projects and potential risks.

"Businesses should treat environmental and human rights defenders as allies, not opponents," said Mark Dummett, director of Amnesty International's Global Issues programme. "Putting corporate interests above protecting human rights and the environment has been the status quo for too long. The result is shocking global inequality, devastating climate change, and a seemingly endless stream of bad news about the future.

"It doesn't have to be this way - we must ensure that new technologies put us all on a path to a better place."

EVs may be central to combating climate change, and ensuring they are embraced by buyers across the globe is almost certainly essential if we are to keep warming within the bounds demanded by the Paris Agreement. But they have a dark side, too, and credible supply chain concerns can not simply be swept under the carpet as giant corporations and investors target booming EV sales. Amnesty's new document should help advance a debate that needs to be had, while providing a strong basis for finding a balance between tackling our transport emissions, and protecting the places, communities, and biodiversity that lie at the root of global battery supply chains.