'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
World first: Coca-Cola HBC to use captured CO2 to add the fizz in soft drinks
Swiss soft drinks bottler teams up with carbon capture pioneers Climeworks to make the world's first fizzy drink using CO2 sucked from the air
Offset reset? Climeworks secures 'historic' first contracts for CO2-sucking system
Swiss firm claims 'historic' deals mark the first time a company has been commissioned to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere
'The global race for clean cars is on': EU unveils new car CO2 rules, but are they tough enough?
EU Commission proposals would require carmakers to cut CO2 from new cars and vans by 30 per cent by 2030, but campaigners say rules don't go far enough
Report: European EV sales surge into the fast lane
ICCT analysis of preliminary data from European Environment Agency shows slight decline in emissions from new cars last year
DfT longer-lorry trial delivers air quality and CO2 benefits
Trial of 1,800 lorries using longer semi-trailers results in 90,000 fewer freight journeys on UK roads, government claims
SAP reports global emissions fall nine per cent
German software giant fell last year as investment in renewable power continued
'Bad news for the planet' as global warming set to hit 1C
WMO says 2015 is likely to be warmest on record across both land and sea
Global greenhouse gas concentrations hit worrying new high
World Meteorological Organisation says average CO2 levels are likely to reach 400ppm next year
Global CO2 concentrations reached record high in March, says US government experts
NOAA data shows March surpassed 400 parts per million for the first time since records began
Greenhouse gases reach record levels in 2011
World Meteorological Organisation finds CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide all on the rise, as world plans 1,200 new coal plants
Businesses seek to block EU's ban on harmful greenhouse gases
Transparency NGO raises concerns over rise in EU lobbying against restrictions on hydrofluorocarbons
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2012: O2 rings the changes to slash carbon emissions
Company of the year pioneers flexible working and answers our questions about the carbon impact of mobile phone Scrabble
O2 cuts off new mobile phone chargers in e-waste crackdown
Mobile phone giant sets 40 new green and socially responsible goals as part of Think Big Blueprint
RWE seeks alliance to create biomass from CO2
RWE and BRAIN identify micro-organisms that can feed on CO2 from coal fired power plants
DNV converts waste carbon into valuable chemical feedstock
Norwegian firm unveils process to convert CO2 into formic acid, a lucrative chemical feedstock
So the CRC is a tax... what happens now?
James Ramsay of Carbon Clear urges firms to act swiftly to cope with the government's surprise CRC reforms
Huhne leaps to defence of surprise carbon tax raid
Energy and climate change secretary warns that further green taxes are on the way
Defra faces brunt of green spending cuts
Environment Agency budget slashed, but few details provided as to where the axe will fall
Carbon tax bombshell takes business by surprise
Experts predict government move to impose carbon tax through the CRC may help make the scheme less complicated
Green spending review - it could have been a whole lot worse
The UK's green economy dodged a bullet today and can now look forward with a degree of confidence
Spending review green issues - at a glance
BusinessGreen.com wades through the comprehensive spending review so you don't have to
Coalition hits big business with stealth carbon tax
DECC announces that CRC will no longer return revenue to participants
Firms urged to cut emissions by two per cent a year
Carbon Trust Standard analysis argues that businesses should set an annual emissions reduction benchmark to help them meet the UK's 2020 target