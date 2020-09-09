Carbon concentrations still building despite Covid restrictions, UN report finds
Record atmospheric concentrations of CO2, continued growth in emissions and rising annual temperatures means the impact of Covid restrictions on overall climate trends is negligible, according to a new report synthesing findings from several scientific bodies
While Covid restrictions placed a short-lived brake on carbon emissions, the overall trend remains firmly upwards, with atmospheric concentrations of CO2 increasing to new records and no sign of the peak...
More news
AdGreen: How TV advertising is working to sell its new sustainability credentials
With backing from across the sector, the new AdGreen initiative aims to provide benchmarks for cutting CO2 and waste from TV ad production
Claire O'Neill joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Former President of COP26 appointed as managing director for climate and energy at influential international business group
Carbon concentrations still building despite Covid restrictions, UN report finds
Record atmospheric concentrations of CO2, continued growth in emissions and rising annual temperatures means the impact of Covid restrictions on overall climate trends is negligible, according to a new report synthesing findings from several scientific...
'Not environmentally acceptable': Druridge Bay coal mine plans rejected for second time
In a decision hailed by campaigners as a hugely significant climate milestone for the UK, the government has again blocked plans for a controversial open cast coal mine in England's North East