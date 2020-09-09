Carbon concentrations still building despite Covid restrictions, UN report finds

Climate change is still accelerating, transforming the planet's ecosystems and unleashing a cascade of impacts, an overview UN study has warned has warned
Record atmospheric concentrations of CO2, continued growth in emissions and rising annual temperatures means the impact of Covid restrictions on overall climate trends is negligible, according to a new report synthesing findings from several scientific bodies

While Covid restrictions placed a short-lived brake on carbon emissions, the overall trend remains firmly upwards, with atmospheric concentrations of CO2 increasing to new records and no sign of the peak...

