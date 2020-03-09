Global coal decline leads to fall in CO2 emissions from power sector, research suggests

CO2 from the global power sector fell by the highest level in three decades last year, but the shift towards clean energy sources is still far too slow, research suggests

Carbon emissions from the global power sector fell by two per cent in 2019, the biggest fall since at least 1990, and yet the goals set by the Paris Agreement remain at risk of being missed by a huge margin unless there is a far more rapid shift towards cleaner energy sources.

That is the stark warning contained in a major new report from think tank Ember Climate - formerly known as Sandbag - the team behind the EU Power Sector Review. The study shows a worldwide decline in coal-fired power generation with significant falls of 24 per cent in the EU and 16 per cent in the US in 2019, taking coal generation to around half the level seen in 2007 in both regions. Yet the authors of the study suggest the rate at which the energy sector is changing is still too slow, and as such the global target to limit climate change to 1.5C remains "extremely difficult" to meet.

Dave Jones, electricity analyst at Ember and lead author of the report, said: "The global decline of coal and power sector emissions is good news for the climate but governments have to dramatically accelerate the electricity transition so that global coal generation collapses throughout the 2020s."

The report noted that a split was emerging in international approaches to the energy transition. In the EU coal power is predominantly being swapped for wind and solar with some support from gas power, leading to emissions falling by 43 per cent since 2007. In the US, in contrast, renewables have grown, but gas is more prominent in the transition away from coal, limiting the resulting fall in emissions to between 19 per cent and 32 per cent.

"To switch from coal into gas is just swapping one fossil fuel for another," Jones said. "The cheapest and quickest way to end coal generation is through a rapid roll-out of wind and solar."

Elsewhere the picture is mixed. Chinese coal generation continues to rise and, in 2019, the country was responsible for 50 per cent of global coal generation - the first time it has dominated production to such a level.

Jones described the situation in China as alarming but pointed to examples elsewhere offering low carbon solutions for economies moving away from coal.

In total, eight per cent of the world's electricity is now sourced from wind and solar generation, with a further rise of 15 per cent last year.

However, Jones warned that falling coal generation was not yet "a new normal" for the industry and challenged countries to now beef up efforts to phase out coal altogether.

"Without concerted policy-maker efforts to boost wind and solar, we will fail to meet climate targets," he said. "The EU leaps out with 18 per cent of electricity now coming from wind and solar, but with the US on 11 per cent, China at nine per cent and India at eight per cent - the race is on."