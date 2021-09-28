Study: Trucks fuelled by LNG gas may be no better for climate than diesel trucks

Trucks powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) may be no better for the climate than diesel lorries and could be guilty of polluting the air far more than claimed by manufacturers, according to a new study from Transport & Environment (T&E).

Fresh research by the environmental group based on on-road vehicle testing carried out by Austria's Graz University of Technology found that the LNG trucks analysed emitted 13.4 per cent more greenhouse gases than diesel equivalents over a 20-year timeframe, the group revealed yesterday.

LNG fuel - which is essentially natural gas cooled down into liquid form - has been touted by some firms as a lower carbon alternative to conventional diesel and petrol, as it produces lower levels of CO2, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur emissions.

However, T&E said the results of the vehicle testing it had commissioned suggested LNG in fact still had a greenhouse gas impact comparable to diesel trucks, as LNG vehicles emit unburned methane, a potent climate-warming gas estimated to trap over 80 times more heat per mass unit than CO2.

The Graz University of Technology tested a conventional diesel truck manufactured by Italian transport firm Iveco, and compared its greenhouse gas and other emissions to that of an LNG Iveco truck. It found the latter emitted only 7.5 per cent less methane than the former.

As such, it warned that increasing the number of LGN trucks on the roads could lead to an increase in global warming in the short term, owing to the 20-year global warming impact of methane gas, and that policymakers should instead focus on ramping up the use of genuinely zero emissions trucks as replacements for diesel models.

T&E also called on the EU to stop including gas fuelling stations in its infrastructure targets, and urged governments to stop subsidising LNG trucks.

Fedor Unterlohner, freight manager at T&E, described LNG trucks as "a dead-end for cutting emissions", arguing they could even exacerbate the climate crisis. "Only emissions-free vehicles are capable of decarbonising trucking," he explained. "It's time for gas fuelling stations to be dropped from the EU's infrastructure targets and for governments to stop incentivising the purchase of LNG trucks."

The results of the road tests also found that savings on exhaust emissions of CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide in LNG trucks at just 7.5 per cent lower than from diesel trucks, according to T&E. LNG trucks also emitted 37 times more ultrafine particles (PN) - which are linked to causing cancerous tumours - than the diesel truck.

In addition, the analysis further found that demand for biomethane in Europe currently far exceeds available supplies, suggesting that fossil fuel gas would dominate the LNG truck market for the forseeable future.

Ahead of the upcoming review of the EU's Alternative Fuel Infrastructure law, T&E called on governments and MEPs to reject plans to continue building new LNG fuel stations, and urged the EU to set a target date for all new trucks to be zero emissions.

"LNG trucks are held up as saviours of air quality, but tests show they pollute far more than manufacturers claim," said Unterlohner. "They are also a lot worse than diesel for the smallest and most harmful particles, including in city driving, where they are used for deliveries. Ultimately, gas trucks are just another fossil fuel technology that can never clean up freight."

Iveco was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.