Co-op
Co-op launches first pedal-powered delivery service with e-cargobikes
Food retailer teams up with e-cargobikes.com to offer shoppers in central London zero emission grocery deliveries direct to their oor
AMT Coffee brews up fully compostable plant-based cups and lids
UK coffee retailer rolls out bio-compostable cups and lids, which it claims naturally decompose within a year
UK supermarkets selling 59 billion single use plastic items a year, research reveals
Greenpeace and Environmental Investigation Agency accuse supermarkets of acting too slowly to eradicate single use plastics
Co-op unveils 'compostable' bags as it plots single-use plastics ban
Supermarket plans to phase out own brand, single-use plastic packaging within five years, as rival Lidl announces ban on black plastic across fruit and veg range
Recycling revellers: Co-op to pilot UK's first reverse vending machine at summer music festivals
I seem to have left my recyclable bottle somewhere in a field in Hampshire