Co-op seeks solar panels for 700 shops and funeral homes

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Co-op seeks solar panels for 700 shops and funeral homes

Company plans to install up to 76,000 solar panels across its estate over the next three years

The Co-op has set its sights on installing solar panels on up to 700 of supermarkets, funeral homes, and logistics facilities across the UK over the next three years through a partnership announced with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Tory leadership candidates launch blistering attacks on UK net zero targets

'Job losses aren't inevitable': The case for 'fair and strategic' net zero transition planning

Most read
01

Eden Dock: Canary Wharf and Eden Project team up to deliver new urban oasis

02 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

ScottishPower and Santander UK offer customers up to £1,000 to switch to heat pumps and solar panels

02 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

IEA: Global hydrogen production growing too slowly to meet climate goals

02 October 2024 • 4 min read
04

Green jobs: Global renewable energy workforce surges to a record 16.2 million

01 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

NESO: Launch of National Energy System Operator hailed as 'pivotal moment' for UK

01 October 2024 • 4 min read

More on Solar

Co-op seeks solar panels for 700 shops and funeral homes
Solar

Co-op seeks solar panels for 700 shops and funeral homes

Company plans to install up to 76,000 solar panels across its estate over the next three years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 October 2024 • 2 min read
Solar for Schools secures £3m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK
Solar

Solar for Schools secures £3m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

Community Benefit Society receives £3m from Triodos Bank to expand network of solar-powered schools

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 September 2024 • 4 min read
Record growth: Solar sector set to surpass expectations for 2024
Solar

Record growth: Solar sector set to surpass expectations for 2024

Global solar installations to exceed most industry forecasts with 593GW new capacity expected this year, Ember claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 September 2024 • 3 min read