climate targets
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
Public believe farmers should do more to cut emissions, YouGov survey suggests
Poll finds British public feel farmers aren't doing enough to tackle the environmental impact of their industry
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
Dutch science giant DSM pioneers pollution-linked interest rates
Health, nutrition and materials conglomerate agrees €1bn revolving credit facility that offers cheaper interest rates in reward for climate action
Dutch PM calls for more ambitious 2030 EU climate target
Mark Rutte said Europe had a responsibility to align its targets with the Paris climate deal, joining the Swedes and French in pushing for sharper cuts