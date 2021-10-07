Only one in 20 European companies on track to meet net zero climate goals

One third of Europe's largest companies have set net zero targets for 2050 or earlier, but only five per cent of them are on track to achieve their emissions goals, a new study by Accenture found.

Reaching Net Zero by 2050, published today by the consultancy giant, analysed data on the net zero targets of over 1,000 listed companies on Europe's major stock indexes. The report found that while corporate commitments to achieve net zero emissions have increased drastically over the past two years, with 30 per cent of Europe's largest listed companies having now pledged to reach net zero, only one in 20 were on track to slash their operational Scope 1 and 2 emissions to net zero by their stated target dates based on their current rate of emissions reductions.

However, there was also evidence of how net zero targets were helping organisations to slash their emissions, albeit not yet at a rate that puts them on track to achieve their emissions goals. Companies with a net zero goals in place reduced their emissions by 10 per cent on average over the last decade, while those without such targets saw their emissions increase.

"Though the number of newly set targets is reassuring, it is still clear that organisations are not moving fast enough," said Peter Lacy Accenture's chief responsibility officer and Sustainability Services global lead. "With COP26 just a few weeks away, businesses and governments across all parts of the world need to focus their efforts on concrete action that follows robust targets to meet the challenge our world faces to reach net zero by mid-century and hold global warming to 1.5C."

According to the study, if companies continue to reduce emissions at the pace they achieved between 2010 and 2019, only nine per cent are on course to meet a 2050 target. Companies currently reducing their emissions by up to five per cent a year would need to double the pace of decarbonisation over the next 10 years and triple it by 2040 to meet 2050 goals.

Industries in the service sector can get on track to reach 2050 the report suggests, if they double their decarbonisation rate over the the next decade and then increase it by another 50 to 70 per cent by 2040. However, the automotive, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation and storage sectors, which contribute 42 per cent of the greenhouse gases emitted by the companies in the sample, need to deliver a far greater acceleration in their decarbonisation rate if they are to reach net zero by 2050.

The average net zero target date for European companies in the study is 2043, with those in the service sector setting targets for around 2035, while more carbon-intensive companies aimed for closer to 2050. Companies listed in the UK were most likely to have set a net zero date in place, with 37 per cent having done so, the report found.

Commenting on the results, Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture in Europe, said: "Net-zero by 2050 - let alone sooner - will be feasible only with swift, decisive action in this decade. Our findings show that it is possible, but only if European businesses act now.

"Solutions differ by industry and company, and all have different starting points, opportunities and challenges. In some industries, the required technologies are available and will need to be scaled at speed. In others, they will have to be invented. However, getting there will require all businesses to make reinvention the norm, driven by technological innovation, collaboration, new business models and supportive regulation."

The report follows a major study conducted by insurance firm Zurich UK in September that found only five sectors in the UK are decreasing their emissions, while seven are seeing emissions rise.