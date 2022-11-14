'Out of every crisis comes an opportunity': China, India, and EU could outpace emissions targets, study finds

The rapid deployment of clean energy should see the world's largest emitting countries and trading blocs meet their emissions targets ahead of schedule, according to a new analysis published this morning by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

In a new report, the think tank argued that China, the EU, and India are all on track deliver faster progress towards a clean energy economy than they have set out in their stated national climate targets and the official climate plans they have submitted to the UN under the Paris Agreement.

It said that momentum towards climate goals had been accelerated by the European push to eliminate demand for Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and the rapid price reductions of solar and wind power globally.

For example, China is on track to install 25 per cent more renewables and double its electric car sales this year, while deployment of wind and solar in the US suggests the country could generate 85 per cent of power from renewables by the end of the decade. Similarly, several of Europe's largest economies have already curbed energy demand in response to Russia's weaponisation of energy supplies and adopted significantly more ambitious clean energy deployment goals for the 2020s.

However, much of this progress has not been translated into the national climate action plans - known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - that are submitted to the UN under the rules of the Paris Agreement and are used to gauge global progress towards the world's climate goals. Last week, an analysis from the Climate Action Tracker group of NGOs warned that even if governments deliver on the emissions goals for 2030 they have submitted through their NDCs the world would still be on track for around 2.4C warming - well in excess of the Paris Agreement's stated goal of keeping temperature increases 'well below' 2C.

Decarbonisation progress by the "big four" - China, EU, India, and the US - is particularly significant to the global economy, the report notes, because they both dominate global emissions and have the scale to drive down the cost of clean energy technologies and energy for other nations.

Gareth Redmond-King, international lead at ECIU, said the pace at which the net zero transition was speeding up in the world's economic powerhouses was "remarkable".

"It shows starkly just how the right policy and market frameworks are driving change at a pace which would have been unimaginable just a few years ago," he said. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the global energy crisis have accelerated this shift still further.

ECIU said it was critical that discussions at the COP27 Climate Summit recognised that speeding the clean energy transition everywhere brings down costs, shifts financial flows towards clean technologies, and reduces climate impacts that threaten food supplies and wider geopolitical stability.

Rachel Kyte, former UN envoy and dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts, celebrated the report's findings. "Between Putin's energy supply shock and the irresistible case for renewable energy, major powers could outstrip their NDC," she said. "Out of every crisis comes an opportunity. This is one we cannot fail to grasp."