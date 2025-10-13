We surveyed British MPs - most don't know how urgent climate action is

To keep global warming below 1.5C, greenhouse gas emissions had to peak no later than 2025. That was a key finding of the IPCC's most recent major report on the topic, published a few years ago. Yet when...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis