Climate resilience lessons from healthcare

Partner Insight: Equans UK & Ireland explains how it worked with a major hospital in England to carry out a comprehensive climate risk and resilience assessment across its estate

For many organisations, climate risk feels abstract. But in healthcare, the consequences are tangible and immediate - with hospitals already facing significant logistical pressure in moving patients to cooler environments during periods of heat stress.

To address this, a major hospital in northern England partnered with Equans to carry out a comprehensive climate risk and resilience assessment across its estate. By combining climate modelling, non-intrusive surveys, and engineering analysis, the study revealed how even buildings of the same age and type can have very different vulnerabilities to rainfall, heat, and other hazards.

Armed with this intelligence, the hospital is now able to explore long-term adaptation strategies that protect patients, staff, and facilities.

This article is sponsored by Equans UK & Ireland.

