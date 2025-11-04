Climate resilience lessons from healthcare

For many organisations, climate risk feels abstract. But in healthcare, the consequences are tangible and immediate - with hospitals already facing significant logistical pressure in moving patients to cooler environments during periods of heat stress.

To address this, a major hospital in northern England partnered with Equans to carry out a comprehensive climate risk and resilience assessment across its estate. By combining climate modelling, non-intrusive surveys, and engineering analysis, the study revealed how even buildings of the same age and type can have very different vulnerabilities to rainfall, heat, and other hazards.

Armed with this intelligence, the hospital is now able to explore long-term adaptation strategies that protect patients, staff, and facilities.

Read the full article by filling out the form below to explore how climate resilience strategies are being applied in healthcare.

By filling out the form below you agree to the data protection statement below.

This article is sponsored by Equans UK & Ireland.