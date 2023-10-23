climate litigation

A credible low-carbon transition requires tackling corruption and integrity risks

Policy

A credible low-carbon transition requires tackling corruption and integrity risks

As concerns about greenwashing a low-quality offsets mount, anti-corruption regulators must ramp up their focus on climate solutions, writes Grantham Research Institute's Tiffanie Chan

clock 23 October 2023 • 5 min read
Climate change litigation: The temperature is rising for company directors

Management

Climate change litigation: The temperature is rising for company directors

Climate liability issues continue to be underestimated by many businesses, despite a rapid expansion in litigation against directors, writes WTW's Angus Duncan

clock 09 July 2023 • 4 min read
Study reveals 'explosion' in climate-related litigation since 2020

Management

Study reveals 'explosion' in climate-related litigation since 2020

Report details increased diversity of climate litigation since Paris Agreement, leading to indirect impacts on corporate decision making regardless of courtroom success

clock 03 July 2023 • 3 min read
Could the EU's Fit for 55 programme unleash a new wave of climate litigation?

Legislation

Could the EU's Fit for 55 programme unleash a new wave of climate litigation?

A new report by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment predicts that upcoming changes to EU law could fill the courts with a new wave of climate litigation cases

clock 23 March 2023 • 9 min read
Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

Management

Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

Suit filed by ClientEarth could set a new precedent for climate-related litigation brought by investors against fossil fuel companies

clock 09 February 2023 • 5 min read
Every business contract is an opportunity to reduce carbon

BusinessGreen

Every business contract is an opportunity to reduce carbon

You don’t have to work at a specialist environmental law firm to be a climate lawyer, writes the Chancery Lane Project’s Leonie Brabant

clock 13 January 2023 • 4 min read
The UK is on the brink of a new era of climate litigation - corporates need to get ready

Policy

The UK is on the brink of a new era of climate litigation - corporates need to get ready

The High Court's landmark decision that the UK's Net Zero Strategy is unlawful has set a precedent that could pave the way for a new form of climate litigation, write White & Case LLP lawyers

clock 10 August 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read