As concerns about greenwashing a low-quality offsets mount, anti-corruption regulators must ramp up their focus on climate solutions, writes Grantham Research Institute's Tiffanie Chan
Climate liability issues continue to be underestimated by many businesses, despite a rapid expansion in litigation against directors, writes WTW's Angus Duncan
Report details increased diversity of climate litigation since Paris Agreement, leading to indirect impacts on corporate decision making regardless of courtroom success
A new report by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment predicts that upcoming changes to EU law could fill the courts with a new wave of climate litigation cases
Suit filed by ClientEarth could set a new precedent for climate-related litigation brought by investors against fossil fuel companies
You don’t have to work at a specialist environmental law firm to be a climate lawyer, writes the Chancery Lane Project’s Leonie Brabant
The High Court's landmark decision that the UK's Net Zero Strategy is unlawful has set a precedent that could pave the way for a new form of climate litigation, write White & Case LLP lawyers