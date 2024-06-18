Green homes: Government in High Court to defend 'watering down' of green planning rules

Cecilia Keating
New homes under construction in South-East England | Credit: iStock
New homes under construction in South-East England | Credit: iStock

Campaigners set to argue new rules introduced in December discourage councils for aligning planning activity with Climate Change Act

The government is in court today defending planning reforms which campaigners have argued water down rules for energy efficiency for new homes and undermine local authorities' efforts to meet national...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

