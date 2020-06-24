Circular Economy
Can you nudge people away from single use plastic?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks the burning question on plastic waste
C&A owners launch Laudes Foundation in bid 'to reshape global markets'
The Foundation aims to build on C&A's work pioneering circular economy principles across the fashion industry
Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups
'Business as usual is dead': Global resource use smashes past 100 billion tonnes
Only fraction of metals, minerals, fossil fuels, and biomass extracted each year is reused, tipping planet towards ecological disaster, report warns
How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models
Cloth nappy maker TotsBots snapped up by Frugi
Frugi expands eco-friendly empire with acquisition of TotsBots and its sister reusable sanitary products brand Bloom & Nora
How Rheaply is helping universities and companies embrace circular asset management
A US start up reveals how it is encouraging organisations to enter the 'multi-usiverse'
Why we need more than plastic promises
As a major new report reveals the huge complexity shaping the industry response to the war on plastic, Green Alliance's Libby Peake argues a more coherent approach is urgently required
Starbucks deploys charges and jingles to tackle disposable cup use
Starbucks is experimenting with fresh ways of encouraging its customers to order their coffee in a reusable rather than disposable cup
Plastics Pact: One billion single use plastic items to be eliminated by end of 2020
Businesses need to deal with highly complex technical and economic challenges in order to meet plastic reduction targets, report shows
A Circular Christmas? Charity urges greener habits for party outfits
Hubbub is urging consumers to think twice before buying Christmas Party outfits they will only wear once
Asda to make plastic packaging a rare sight for its steak range
Cardboard trays trialed on one steak cut is to be rolled out to entire range from mid-December
How actor Michelle Pfeiffer championed the world's first circular fragrance line
The first C2C- and EWG-certified fragrances were made with a unique startup-nonprofit-corporate collaboration - Here's what that means for the cosmetics industry at large
One for the road: Ford and McDonald's to turn coffee waste into car parts
Bioplastic car parts will reduce weight and lower petrol use to cut CO2 emissions
SDG12: How do we achieve a better future for all?
A more circular economy can help us hit SDG12 and many of the UN goals, argues Joss Bleriot from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation
H&M debuts rental service trial in time for Christmas party season
Stockholm store to allow customers to rent selected outfits from retail giant's Conscious Exclusive sustainable clothing range
How Kashi worked with Dow's Pack Studios to design recyclable granola pouches
Being on the same page about brand integrity and sustainability goals helped the two companies work across the supply chain
Green Alliance: Majority of Black Friday buys get binned
As annual shopping frenzy begins new research suggests 80 per cent of household plastics, textiles and electronics end up in landfill
Politicians should prioritise climate action over economic growth, UK consumers say
More than 70 per cent of UK consumers say slower economic growth is a price worth paying to save the planet
Greenwashing 2.0: It's back and it's got more sophisticated
Trewin Restorick argues that moves to tackle packaging waste have unleashed a new wave of dubious corporate announcements
Andy Gomarsall on sport and technology: Businesses need to embrace sustainability if they want to compete
Ahead of his appearance at the BusinessGreen Technology Festival, the former England rugby player and tech entrepreneur talks sales and sustainability
MUD Jeans aims to unzip market for circular denim
The Dutch denim company wants to take the most popular fashion product in the world - a pair of jeans - and make it in the most sustainable way possible