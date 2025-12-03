'Major opportunity hiding in plain sight': Study claims UK bioeconomy could be worth over £200bn a year

New report sets out series of recommendations to turn bio-based and biodegradable chemicals and materials into a multi-billion pound industry
Bio-based and biodegradable chemicals and materials could become a £204bn industry for the UK, if the government tackles the barriers hampering the development of fossil fuel-free products. That is...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis