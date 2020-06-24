Church of England
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
More than 5,500 UK churches put faith in clean energy
Churches and cathedrals across UK praised for clean energy rollout which has diverted £5m away from fossil fuels towards green power providers
Forty plastic-free days: Church of England joins MPs in Lent anti-waste drive
Christians urged to give up single-use plastics until Easter to help 'care for God's creation', as numerous MPs back campaign to cut down on waste
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: How green finance changed the world
Carbon bubbles, divestment and technological transformation - BusinessGreen follows the green money trail from 2007 to the present day
TPI: Coal mining companies 'poorly prepared' for climate risk
Investor-backed Transition Pathway Initiative says 20 largest coal companies must do more to disclose risk to their business from climate change
Will shareholder pressure force Exxon to improve its climate risk disclosure?
Church of England among investors urging US oil giant to improve disclosure on the impact of climate change policies on its business
Church of England unveils low carbon investment tracker
Coalition of leading investors with over £2tr of assets under management launches new Transition Pathway Initiative