UK climate advisers urge PM to approve 'bold as possible' 2030 target

Climate Change Committee recommends UK set target to cut emissions by 'at least' 68 per cent from 1990 levels over next decade

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today urged the UK government to outline a 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target that is "as bold as possible to inspire other world leaders to follow suit", ahead of an imminent decision from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the interim climate goals the UK will submit to the UN under the Paris Agreement.

In a letter to the PM today, the independent advisory body recommends the UK commit to reduce territorial emissions "by at least" 68 per cent from 1990 levels over the next decade in order to lay the groundwork for achieving net zero by 2050.

"This would constitute a decisive commitment to a net zero emissions trajectory, consistent with the Paris Agreement," writes CCC chairman Lord Deben. "It would place the UK among the leading countries in climate ambition."

It is widely expected the PM will acquiesce to the demand for a higher 2030 target of at least 68 per cent - and may perhaps opt for an even more stretching goal - with the government having sought the CCC's advice in recent weeks on how to set a goal that is both ambitious and feasible.

Several reports in recent days have indicated Number 10 is poised to announce a target for either a 68 or 69 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 against 1990 levels as part of the UK's updated climate action plan under the Paris Agreement, otherwise known as a nationally-determined contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon. An updated NDC is expected to be submitted ahead of next week's Climate Action Summit, which is due to be co-hosted by the UK, France, and the UN to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. A final decision on the new targets is therefore expected within days.

The UK is not currently on track to meet either its medium-term carbon targets, nor its long term goal of net zero emissions by 2050, despite a flurry of recent green policy and spending announcements in recent months.

As such, the adoption of a more ambitious medium-term carbon target would intensify the decarbonisation challenge faced by so-called hard-to-abate sectors of the UK economy, and would require significant policy intervention and investment to slash emissions from home heating, major industry, and heavy transport, alongside further measures to accelerate emissions reductions from the energy and transport sectors.

It would more than likely mean large numbers of gas boilers would have to be removed from homes and replaced by hydrogen-ready boilers, heat pumps or district heating over the next decade, while steel, cement, and other manufacturing industries would face huge pressure to switch to greener fuel sources. Pressure on policymakers and businesses to pull forward the timetable for upgrading buildings, deploying clean energy projects, and switching to zero emission vehicles would also intensify.

Nevertheless, Lord Deben today said the emissions reduction trajectory proposed by the CCC was "eminently achievable, provided effective policies are introduced across the economy without delay". "These would bring significant benefits for the UK's economic recovery," his letter added.

A 68 per cent target should cover the UK's territorial emissions, the CCC emphasises, which said it would not expect international carbon credits - or offsets - to be used to reach the goal over the next decade.

If the government chooses to adopt a target that is more ambitious than 68 per cent, however, the CCC said it would support the use of "credible" international credits to help deliver on a more stretching goal.

But Lord Deben emphasised the NDC needed to be "more than just a number", as he urged the government to back up its new 2030 target with a wider set of climate commitments, including a net zero policy package and strategy with clear goals to decarbonise international aviation and shipping.

It is also imperative the plan is accompanied by strengthened climate change adaptation plans, and support for climate finance, particularly in developing countries, he added.

The letter comes ahead of hotly-anticipated advice from the CCC on the UK statutory climate goals for the mid-2030s, otherwise known as the sixth carbon budget, which is expected to demonstrate further reductions in costs for delivering net zero emissions by mid-century. CEO of the CCC, Chris Stark, said today next week's report was "based on a wholly new path for UK emissions to net zero".

The UK's forthcoming NDC - a requirement for all signatories to the Paris Agreement - would be its first, with Britain's contribution previously included as part of the EU's, which is also currently engaged in talks as to how ambitious its own NDC should be.

But with the UK set to host next year's crucial COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, the UK is under pressure to demonstrate its climate leadership ambitions by coming forward with a more ambitious NDC and 2030 target as soon as possible. The UK is set to host a global Climate Ambition Summit next week alongside the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron, and has promised to outline its NDC ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, the government is facing calls to adopt an even more ambitious carbon goal than that proposed by the CCC with various green NGOs and religious groups today calling on the government to accelerate of the shift away from fossil fuels over the coming decade.

A host of religious leaders representing the main strands of the Protestant church in Britain have today written to the PM urging him to pledge to cut UK emissions by 75 per cent by 2030, from a 1990 baseline, as part of the NDC.

The letter has been signed by the Church of England's lead bishop for the environment, Rt Rev Nicholas Holtam, the Bishop of Salisbury, as well the Archbishop of Wales, and leaders from the Church of Scotland, the Baptist Union, Methodist Church, United Reformed Church and Quakers among others.

"Christian Aid, their supporting churches across the UK, and their local partners around the world expect your government to tackle climate change in a way that is fair and just for the world's poorest people," the letter states. "That's why today we, as representatives of those churches, are writing to you in support of the petition being submitted to you by Christian Aid, signed by over 57,000 of their supporters, calling for action."

And following news yesterday that there remains a huge gap between global climate commitments and efforts to wean economies off fossil fuels - with analysis showing governments must draw down fossil fuel production by six per cent each year over the next decade to stand a chance of keeping the world on a 1.5C pathway - NGOs have today called on the UK to take steps to drive down domestic oil and gas production over the coming decade.

In another letter to the PM backed by figures from Carbon Tracker, Global Witness, Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International, among others, they argue the UK should "commit to a just and managed phase-out of production in line with the 1.5C target of the Paris Agreement".

"We ask you also to announce that the UK will plan and implement a just transition for oil and gas workers and the communities that depend upon the industry, and that your government's energy and climate change policy will focus on a world-leading programme of renewable energy and energy efficiency that will reduce the country's CO2 emissions, reduce fuel poverty amongst some of the poorest in our society, and open up the possibility of creating new, high-quality sustainable jobs in some of the areas of the UK which need them most," it states. "The time to act is now."